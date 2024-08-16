More News:

August 16, 2024

First debate between Kamala Harris, Donald Trump to be held at National Constitution Center

ABC News will broadcast the event in Philadelphia on Sept. 10. The network has not said whether it will include a live audience.

Michael Tanenbaum
The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia will host the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Sept. 10. ABC News will broadcast it at 9 p.m.

The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, ABC News announced Friday.

The debate will start at 9 p.m. and will be moderated by "World News Tonight" anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis. It will be broadcast live on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney and Hulu.

MOREAbington School District joins growing push to restrict students' use of cell phones in class

The confirmed debate settles weeks of jockeying between the Harris and Trump campaigns over when the candidates would face off and which network would broadcast the event. Trump, a Republican, had said he wouldn't agree to debate Harris, a Democrat, on ABC News and instead suggested several other dates for a debate on FOX News. The Sept. 10 date on ABC initially had been scheduled before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed earlier this month he wouldn't debate Harris unless it took place Sept. 4. The Harris campaign said it would only consider additional debates with Trump if he committed to the Sept. 10 event. The Harris campaign said Thursday that she has agreed to a second debate with Trump in October, but details for that event have not been determined.

The National Constitution Center is part of Independence National Historical Park. President Biden held a town hall event there that was hosted by ABC News' George Stephanopoulous during the 2020 presidential race. ABC News has not said whether the Sept. 10 debate between Trump and Harris will have an audience. The June 27 debate between Trump and Biden did not have an audience in Atlanta. Biden's poor performance in that debate precipitated Democrats' push to change the party's ticket.

Vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are scheduled to debate in New York City on Oct. 1. It will be broadcast by CBS News and moderated by Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

Michael Tanenbaum
