More Events:

June 14, 2019

Center City theater hosting 25th anniversary screening of 'Pulp Fiction'

Quentin Tarantino's movie starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman is hitting a big milestone

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Movies
Pulp Fiction celebrating 25th anniversary "Pulp Fiction" official trailer/MovieClips/YouTube

"Pulp Fiction" was released in 1994. It stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman and many more stars.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has a new movie coming out this summer, "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood," and he may create an R-rated "Star Trek," but for the moment let's not focus on either of those.

Instead, let's turn to Tarantino's past work, specifically the violent neo-noir "Pulp Fiction." The movie about small-time criminals and mobsters in Los Angeles starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman turns 25 this year.

RELATED: Ocean Prime offering surf & turf sushi roll for one night only | More than 50 restaurants participating in this summer's Old City Eats

To celebrate, Center City's Philadelphia Film Center will host a screening of the 1994 film on Wednesday, June 19. Tickets are $9.

The screening will start at 7 p.m., but you may want to get to the theater early. There will be live music for 30 minutes before the movie starts.

In case you need a refresher on "Pulp Fiction" and its freewheeling narrative, watch the trailer below.

"Pulp Fiction" 25th Anniversary Screening

Wednesday, June 19
7 p.m. | $9 per person
Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pop Culture Movies Philadelphia Screenings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after spring practices
Carroll - Eagles Stock

Wildlife

Jersey Shore concert series canceled to protect endangered piping plover birds
Piping plover bird

Sixers

Lessons the Sixers (and the entire NBA) can take from 2019 NBA Finals
Kawhi-Leonard_061419_usat

Television

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' trailer highlights Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's blowout wedding
MTV Jersey Shore season 3 the situation wedding

Mental Health

Drexel grad just launched a low-cost online therapy tool
rethink online therapy

Crime

South Philly man allegedly slashes 19 vehicles' tires on South Street
South Philly man tire slashing south street 2019 june

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved