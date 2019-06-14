Center City theater hosting 25th anniversary screening of 'Pulp Fiction'

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has a new movie coming out this summer, "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood," and he may create an R-rated "Star Trek," but for the moment let's not focus on either of those.



Instead, let's turn to Tarantino's past work, specifically the violent neo-noir "Pulp Fiction." The movie about small-time criminals and mobsters in Los Angeles starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman turns 25 this year.

To celebrate, Center City's Philadelphia Film Center will host a screening of the 1994 film on Wednesday, June 19. Tickets are $9.

The screening will start at 7 p.m., but you may want to get to the theater early. There will be live music for 30 minutes before the movie starts.

In case you need a refresher on "Pulp Fiction" and its freewheeling narrative, watch the trailer below.

Wednesday, June 19

7 p.m. | $9 per person

Philadelphia Film Center

1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



