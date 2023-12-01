Two puppies rescued after being abandoned in frigid South Jersey woods

December 01, 2023
Two puppies are recovering at the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter after being abandoned in the woods in below-freezing temperatures, and police are now looking for the people who left them.
The dogs were found trapped in a basket Wednesday in Pittsgrove, Salem County along with a third dog that had died, the shelter wrote on Facebook. Temperatures that day dropped as low as 20 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
MORE: Mysterious canine respiratory illness hits Pennsylvania
Suzanne Stretch, of Buena, was in the area of Gershal Road and Eppinger Avenue when she heard the puppies crying.
"They were famished," Stretch told 6ABC. "It was horrible. Absolutely horrible to see an animal in that shape."
The surviving puppies were emaciated, dehydrated and cold, according to the animal shelter, which is in Vineland. They were nicknamed Cosmo and Wanda. They are estimated to be about 10 weeks old.
"These puppies have clearly never been shown love but they came to the shelter showering staff with kisses and snuggles," the shelter wrote. "These little ones have shown us already how resilient and special they are. We are so thankful to be able to provide them the medical and emotional care to heal until they are ready to be adopted."
The puppies are not yet ready for adoption, but South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is accepting donations of money or wet and dry puppy food. More than $1,300 had been raised by Friday morning.
Anyone with information on the abandoned puppies can contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Barracks at (856) 451-0100.
Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki
| @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.