Two puppies rescued after being abandoned in frigid South Jersey woods

Two puppies are recovering at the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter after being abandoned in the woods in below-freezing temperatures, and police are now looking for the people who left them.

The dogs were found trapped in a basket Wednesday in Pittsgrove, Salem County along with a third dog that had died, the shelter wrote on Facebook. Temperatures that day dropped as low as 20 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Suzanne Stretch, of Buena, was in the area of Gershal Road and Eppinger Avenue when she heard the puppies crying.