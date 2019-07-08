Sign up for puppy yoga at The Logan Hotel

On Saturday, July 20, there will be yoga at The Logan Hotel in Logan Square with adoptable puppies from Morris Animal Refuge.

The cost is $25 with all proceeds going to the shelter. When registering, choose from the 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. session. In total, there are 90 spots to fill.

Teaching the hour-long classes will be an instructor from Amrita Yoga & Wellness in Fishtown.

Yoga will be held outdoors in The Logan's grassy courtyard. Remember to bring a mat for the workout.

Saturday, July 20

1-2 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. | $25 per person

The Logan Hotel's outdoor courtyard

1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.