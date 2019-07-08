More Events:

July 08, 2019

Sign up for puppy yoga at The Logan Hotel

Work out with adoptable puppies from Morris Animal Refuge

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
yoga with puppies Courtesy of/Hawkins International PR

Take a yoga class at The Logan in Philadelphia with adoptable puppies from Morris Animal Refuge.

On Saturday, July 20, there will be yoga at The Logan Hotel in Logan Square with adoptable puppies from Morris Animal Refuge.

The cost is $25 with all proceeds going to the shelter. When registering, choose from the 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. session. In total, there are 90 spots to fill.

RELATED: Great Wiener Dog Race at Manayunk's Pretzel Park is fundraiser for PAWS

Teaching the hour-long classes will be an instructor from Amrita Yoga & Wellness in Fishtown.

Yoga will be held outdoors in The Logan's grassy courtyard. Remember to bring a mat for the workout.

Yoga with Puppies

Saturday, July 20
1-2 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. | $25 per person
The Logan Hotel's outdoor courtyard
1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

