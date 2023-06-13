Ranking the appeal of Eagles 2023 home games in advance of single-game ticket sales

Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, June 13th, at 10:00 a.m. EST, the team announced Monday morning.

You can purchase tickets by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household. The Eagles' home schedule is as follows:

• Preseason Week 2: Browns at Eagles, Saturday, August 17, 7:30 p.m.

• Preseason Week 3: Colts at Eagles, Saturday, August 24, 8:00 p.m.

• Week 2: Vikings at Eagles, Thursday, September 14, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 4: Commanders at Eagles, Sunday, October 1, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 7: Dolphins at Eagles, Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m.

• Week 9: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, November 5, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 12: Bills at Eagles, Sunday, November 26, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 13: 49ers at Eagles, Sunday, December 3, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 16: Giants at Eagles, Monday, December 25, 4:30 p.m.

• Week 17: Cardinals at Eagles, Sunday, December 31, 1:00 p.m.

Way back in the day before I covered the team, I used to buy tickets at 10:00 a.m. sharp, and there was always a debate whether to go for the better games, or the higher likelihood of being able to secure tickets by choosing a less popular option.

And so, while you can make those decisions for yourselves, I'll give my own rankings of game appeal, from most appealing to least appealing:

1) Week 13: 49ers at Eagles, Sunday, December 3, 4:25 p.m.: It's been a while since the Eagles have had a good rivalry with a team outside of the NFC East, but 49ers-Eagles is developing into that after the Birds stomped all over them in the NFC Championship Game, leaving the Niners to cry for the next five months about their injured quarterbacks.

2) Week 9: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, November 5, 4:25 p.m.: Cowboys-Eagles is always going to be high on this kind of list. They just so happen to be the two best teams in the NFC East, and perhaps also the NFC.



3) Week 12: Bills at Eagles, Sunday, November 26, 4:25 p.m.: The Bills and Eagles are both consensus top 5 NFL teams, and this game occurs right in the middle of the Eagles' hardest stretch of their schedule.



4) Week 7: Dolphins at Eagles, Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m.: This is a sneaky fun matchup against a team with extreme speed on offense, and the weather should still be nice in mid-late October.



5) Week 2: Vikings at Eagles, Thursday, September 14, 8:15 p.m.: The Linc will be rocking during the home opener. And maybe we see the Kelly greens for this matchup?



6) Week 16: Giants at Eagles, Monday, December 25, 4:30 p.m.: The Eagles have won 25 of the last 31 in this matchup (2-0 in the playoffs), and have swept the Giants eight times in the last 14 seasons. Until the Giants become threatening, this isn't much of a "rivalry."



7) Week 4: Commanders at Eagles, Sunday, October 1, 1:00 p.m.: Maybe this will be the first Kelly green game, and not Vikings-Eagles above? I guess the Eagles might feel like they owe the Commanders some revenge after Washington dealt them their first loss last season, but it's hard to get too excited about this game, at least relative to the other matchups above. There's maybe a carpetbagger Josh Harris angle here?

8) Week 17: Cardinals at Eagles, Sunday, December 31, 1:00 p.m.: If you like watching wins, this is probably your safest bet, unless the Eagles are already locked into a playoff seed at this point in the season. Philly fans can also ring in the new year by booing Jonathan Gannon.

And then, of course, there are the two preseason games. My sister takes my young daughter to one of those every year, and I don't have to worry about drunken idiots screaming profanities around her. So those are good for younger kids, but otherwise, you would obviously never choose to pay for preseason tickets.

