Eagles Roundup: The Kelly greens leaked and Miles Sanders wasn't happy about his Super Bowl usage

The weekend brought a few nuggets of Eagles news that we never got around to here, so let's just get to it right now in a quick roundup, starting with an update on the jerseys everyone's been waiting to see...

The Kelly greens leak

Kelly green uniforms are on their way back this season as an alternate, and it looks like some jerseys are already out in the wild via a retail leak ahead of the Eagles' official unveiling of them.

Over the weekend, photos of 90s-styled Kelly green Jalen Hurts jerseys popped up on social media, and upon an initial inspection, they have all the signatures of the replica NFL jerseys sold at retail.

From where the seams are to the vented mesh on the sides, the bubbly NFL shield on the collar, and the screen printing of the names, numbers, and logos, the template of this jersey matches up with any Nike-marked NFL replica that's come before. Plus, this jersey matches up with every reference the Eagles themselves have made to them – all Cunningham era – since announcing last year that they would be coming back.

Take a look for yourself below:

For reference, the Eagles unveiled last season's black alternate helmet in July, so we really shouldn't be too much further off from seeing these uniforms' long-awaited return in full.

The Eagles last wore Kelly green in Week 1 of the 2010 season against Green Bay as a one-off to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1960 championship team, but ever since – and even before, really – fans have been clamoring for a return to Kelly green in some capacity.

They're finally going to get it real soon.

Ring it in

It's not the ring anyone wants in the end, but the NFC title is still a major accomplishment, and as an organization, the Eagles have commemorated it as such.

NFC Champion rings were presented to the 2022 team and K'Von Wallace's football camp in his hometown of Highland Springs, Virginia on Saturday offered up a look at his:

I'm sure a 49er saw that 31-7 score and went looking for a podcast to go on about how it would've been different if Brock Purdy didn't get hurt... again

Lost Mileage

Miles Sanders put up career-best numbers in a contract season, and even though he expressed heavy interest in a return to the Eagles, they moved on while he cashed in on a four-year, $25 million deal in Carolina.

He'll have a bigger and more guaranteed role under Frank Reich's offense with the Panthers, and the Eagles restocked their running back room with relatively affordable one-year waivers on Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift.

Everyone's happy, right?

Well, apparently Sanders is still bugged about his usage in the Super Bowl.

Said Sanders last week, both of that game and his departure from Philly, during Carolina's OTAs via the Associated Press:

“Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question...If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy? I don’t want to make headlines, (but) if it does, I don’t care.

“I can get into that another day, maybe...Maybe you should ask them why I’m moving here.” [AP]

The 26-year old Sanders ran for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns last season in one of the NFL's most potent offenses. He was good, but would also oddly disappear for long stretches without explanation, almost as if the Eagles forgot they even had him.

There was just always a weird disconnect there, and that felt more evident in the Super Bowl when he had only seven carries for just 21 yards. Granted, the Eagles' offense had no problems putting up points that game, and two fumbles – one of which was returned for a Chiefs touchdown – probably didn't do Sanders any favors.

It's in the past now though. The NFL only ever moves forward.

