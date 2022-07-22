More Sports:

July 22, 2022

Eagles finally reveal black alternate helmets

When they will wear them this season is still to be announced

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Black-Helmet.jpg Philadelphia Eagles/for PhillyVoice

The Eagles' new black helmet.

The Eagles finally revealed their black alternate helmet on Friday, and... it's a black Eagles helmet — wings and all. 

No doubt it will go well with the all black and white jersey-black pants uniform combos when it's rolled out this coming season (the exact games are to be announced later).

But at the end of the day, this is a simple color swap of the midnight green helmet the team has been wearing for more than two decades now, exactly what Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said it would be back at the owners' meetings in March.

Still, it's a nice (and immediate) option that helps refresh a uniform set that hasn't changed all that much through the years, and will definitely help bridge the gap to the Kelly green throwbacks coming in 2023

The Eagles teased their black helmet unveiling Friday morning and are just one of the many teams adding an alternate bucket to their rotation for the upcoming season after the NFL eliminated its infamous one-helmet rule. 

The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets are also going with black helmets in 2022; The Houston Texans will wear "Battle Red" helmets against the Eagles in the Thursday night game on Nov. 3; The Cincinnati Bengals are adding a white helmet; And the Atlanta Falcons, rival Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots are going retro, with the Falcons bringing back their red helmets, Dallas their white helmets, and New England the Pat Patriot throwbacks in full

Last month, the Eagles also introduced a new, minimalist wordmark that, for now, won't be appearing on the uniforms, but does point to some branding updates for a team that, again, has made very few of them under Lurie's ownership. 

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

