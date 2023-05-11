More Sports:

May 11, 2023

49ers' Kyle Shanahan wants to make sure 'our whole team is there' for Week 13 Eagles rematch

San Francisco will probably be on its fifth QB by then.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
013023KyleShanahan Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The NFC Championship blowout continues to live in Kyle Shanahan's and the 49ers' heads rent free.

On Wednesday night, the Eagles confirmed an NFC Championship rematch with the 49ers for Week 13 at the Linc. 

And because that NFC Championship game continues to live rent-free in the Niners' heads – well over several months after the fact now – we have another stop on what's become the San Francisco salt tour. 

Via The Athletic's David Lombardi, here's Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan's thoughts on the rematch:

"I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week 1. I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there. ... We feel like we didn’t get to do it last time, and I’m ready to go back again."
Fair, but if last season is any indication, San Francisco will probably be on its fifth quarterback by then.

The Eagles crushed the Niners, 31-7, back at the end of January for the right to go to the Super Bowl. San Francisco lost its hot-handed quarterback Brock Purdy to a torn UCL early and the Niners –not just the fans, but the coaches and players too – have clung to that as the sole reason they lost ever since. 

Granted, that is part of the reason they lost, but only part of it, with the Niners showing zero awareness of the fact that Shanahan thought it a good idea to let a backup tight end block Hasson Reddick on the play where Purdy got injured and that their defense couldn't do anything to stop Jalen Hurts and co. from scoring. 

But you know, it was losing the third (and then fourth) QB the Niners burned through that season that really did it, even though when you've gone through that many so quickly, you probably have to look in the mirror instead.

Anyway, the Eagles' full schedule will be revealed Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. Here's what we know of it so far:

• Week 1: at Patriots

• Week 2: vs. Vikings (Thursday night)

• Week 13: vs. 49ers 

• Week 16: vs. Giants 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia San Francisco 49ers NFL Schedule 2023 Kyle Shanahan

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Mirage Main Photo

New public art and free fitness programming at the Navy Yard
Limited - Italian Market Festival Greased Pole

Celebrate the nation's oldest outdoor market at the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Donations

Eagles' Fletcher Cox donates police dog to Atlantic City
fletcher cox atlantic city police dog

Sponsored

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Children's Health

Teens should be trained on social media before creating accounts, APA says
Social Media Guidelines Teens

Eagles

Eagles to host 49ers in Week 13 for NFC Championship Game rematch
Eagles-Celebration-Jalen-Hurts-NFC-Championship-NFL.jpg

TV

Yardley native brings Dr. Teeth, the Swedish Chef and other Muppet characters to life
Muppets Mayhem Disney+

Festivals

Listen to local musicians and shop for artwork at Roxborough Spring Fest
Roxborough Spring Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved