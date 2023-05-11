49ers' Kyle Shanahan wants to make sure 'our whole team is there' for Week 13 Eagles rematch

On Wednesday night, the Eagles confirmed an NFC Championship rematch with the 49ers for Week 13 at the Linc.

And because that NFC Championship game continues to live rent-free in the Niners' heads – well over several months after the fact now – we have another stop on what's become the San Francisco salt tour.

Via The Athletic's David Lombardi, here's Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan's thoughts on the rematch:

"I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week 1. I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there. ... We feel like we didn’t get to do it last time, and I’m ready to go back again."

The Eagles crushed the Niners, 31-7, back at the end of January for the right to go to the Super Bowl. San Francisco lost its hot-handed quarterback Brock Purdy to a torn UCL early and the Niners –not just the fans, but the coaches and players too – have clung to that as the sole reason they lost ever since. Granted, that is part of the reason they lost, but only part of it, with the Niners showing zero awareness of the fact that Shanahan thought it a good idea to let a backup tight end block Haason Reddick on the play where Purdy got injured and that their defense couldn't do anything to stop Jalen Hurts and co. from scoring. But you know, it was losing the third (and then fourth) QB the Niners burned through that season that really did it, even though when you've gone through that many so quickly, you probably have to look in the mirror instead. Anyway, the Eagles' full schedule will be revealed Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. Here's what we know of it so far: • Week 1: at Patriots • Week 2: vs. Vikings (Thursday night) • Week 13: vs. 49ers • Week 16: vs. Giants

Fair, but if last season is any indication, San Francisco will probably be on its fifth quarterback by then.