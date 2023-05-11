NFL schedule leak: Will the Eagles open the season in New England?

May 11, 2023
The Eagles could have quite the season opener.
After Jason Kelce's mom's info proved to be incorrect — that her two kids would face off in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2 of the 2023 season — info came out that the Birds would likely open their season at home on a Thursday night against Minnesota.
And then another report leaked out that perhaps an even juicier start to the year would be on the Eagles' schedule:
The rumor is the New England Patriots will open their season (and honor Tom Brady) at home against ... the Philadelphia Eagles.— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) May 11, 2023
Now that's irony.
If this rumor is to be believed, here's what we know so far about the order of operations for the Eagles in 2023:
Week 1: at Patriots
Week 2: vs. Vikings (Thursday night)
Week 13: vs. 49ers
Week 16: vs. Giants
