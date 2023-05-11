More Sports:

May 11, 2023

NFL schedule leak: Will the Eagles open the season in New England?

For Tom Brady's Boston homecoming?


By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brandon Graham's iconic strip sack against Tom Brady.

Brandon Graham's iconic strip sack against Tom Brady.

The Eagles could have quite the season opener.

After Jason Kelce's mom's info proved to be incorrect — that her two kids would face off in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2 of the 2023 season — info came out that the Birds would likely open their season at home on a Thursday night against Minnesota.

And then another report leaked out that perhaps an even juicier start to the year would be on the Eagles' schedule:

That's right — everyone's favorite GOAT quarterback could be welcomed back to Boston for the first time just prior to the Eagles facing off against the Patriots. It's a rematch of Super Bowl LII, the game that saw Nick Foles outduel the greatest QB ever in Philly's first Super Bowl win ever.

If this rumor is to be believed, here's what we know so far about the order of operations for the Eagles in 2023:

Week 1: at Patriots

Week 2: vs. Vikings (Thursday night)

Week 13: vs. 49ers 

Week 16: vs. Giants 

