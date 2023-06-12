More Sports:

Eagles announce single-game ticket sale date

The Eagles have announced that their single-game ticket sales for 2023 home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Get ready to ignore your Tuesday morning work duties and put all your focus (and anger) into Ticketmaster. The Eagles have announced that their single-game ticket sales for home games will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13. The tickets will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com. The Eagles note that there is a four-ticket limit per household. 

You can start mentally preparing to be outraged about the online system crashing now so that Tuesday isn't as devastating. 

Additionally, the team announced that their open practice at Lincoln Financial Field this summer will be on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets for that event will also go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets are $10 with proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation. There is also a $35 VIP option available that includes a "special on-field experience." 

