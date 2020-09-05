Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2020 edition

As of roughly 7:53 p.m. on cutdown day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team website rosters, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the youngest team in the NFL.

Previously, the youngest teams in the NFL were as follows:

• 2019: Miami Dolphins



• 2018: Cincinnati Bengals

• 2017: Cleveland Browns

• Every year from 2012-2016: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

The Atlanta Falcons, who are always among the oldest teams in the league, have the oldest roster this year.

By the time you read this, this data will already out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average ages of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, with a recent historic look at the average ages of each team on 53-man cutdown day:

Team 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Jaguars 24.9 (1) 25.6 (8) 25.5 (5) 25.6 (7) 25.4 (4) Dolphins 25.0 (2) 25.2 (1) 26.5 (26) 26.6 (29) 26.2 (20) Rams 25.1 (3) 25.6 (10) 25.5 (4) 25.1 (2) 25 (1) Browns 25.4 (4) 25.4 (3) 25.3 (2) 24.2 (1) 25.1 (2) Packers 25.5 (5) 25.5 (5) 25.7 (10) 25.7 (11) 25.4 (3) Vikings 25.5 (6) 25.5 (6) 25.5 (6) 26.1 (20) 26.6 (31) Broncos 25.6 (7) 25.7 (11) 26 (17) 26 (16) 25.5 (5) Chargers 25.6 (8) 25.8 (15) 25.8 (14) 25.7 (8) 25.7 (9) Giants 25.7 (9) 26.0 (18) 26.1 (21) 25.7 (9) 26 (14) Colts 25.7 (10) 25.6 (7) 25.6 (8) 25.6 (5) 26.5 (29) Raiders 25.8 (11) 25.6 (9) 27.4 (32) 26.1 (19) 26 (13) Cowboys 25.8 (12) 26.3 (24) 25.4 (3) 26.1 (17) 26 (12) Panthers 25.8 (13) 26.3 (25) 26.8 (29) 26.8 (31) 26.5 (30) Washington 25.8 (14) 26.1 (20) 26.2 (23) 25.9 (15) 26.4 (25) Bengals 25.9 (15) 25.7 (13) 25.2 (1) 25.5 (3) 26.3 (23) Chiefs 25.9 (16) 25.9 (16) 25.8 (13) 25.9 (14) 25.5 (6) Steelers 26.0 (17) 25.7 (14) 25.9 (16) 26.1 (18) 26.3 (24) Jets 26.0 (18) 26.5 (30) 26 (19) 25.6 (6) 26.2 (21) Eagles 26.0 (19) 26.6 (31) 25.7 (11) 26.4 (23) 26.5 (28) Ravens 26.1 (20) 25.9 (17) 26 (18) 26.4 (25) 26.4 (27) Texans 26.1 (21) 26.0 (19) 25.6 (7) 25.5 (4) 26.2 (19) Lions 26.1 (22) 26.2 (23) 26.6 (27) 25.8 (12) 26.1 (18) Bills 26.1 (23) 26.3 (26) 26.7 (28) 26.7 (30) 26.3 (22) Cardinals 26.1 (24) 26.4 (27) 26.5 (25) 27.3 (32) 26.1 (17) Seahawks 26.2 (25) 25.5 (4) 25.7 (9) 25.8 (13) 25.6 (7) Bucs 26.3 (26) 25.4 (2) 26.1 (22) 26.2 (21) 25.7 (8) Patriots 26.4 (27) 27.0 (32) 26.8 (30) 26.5 (26) 26.1 (15) Titans 26.5 (28) 26.5 (29) 26.1 (20) 26.5 (27) 25.9 (11) 49ers 26.6 (29) 25.7 (12) 25.8 (15) 25.7 (10) 26.1 (16) Saints 26.7 (30) 26.2 (21) 26.3 (24) 26.5 (28) 26.4 (26) Bears 26.7 (31) 26.2 (22) 25.7 (12) 26.3 (22) 25.9 (10) Falcons 26.9 (32) 26.5 (28) 26.9 (31) 26.4 (24) 27.1 (32)

Note: Every year I do this study, I seem to get the same basic comment, which I'll address ahead of time.

"The difference between the Jaguars and Falcons is only two years. So what?"



While two years may not be a monumental difference between two individual players, keep in mind that these are the average ages of 53 players per team.

2 years on average * 53 players = A difference of about 106 total years between the Jaguars and Falcons.

In other words, if you took the 21 oldest Falcons players and shaved 5 years off each of their ages, they would still have an older roster than the Jaguars.



To note, "old" doesn't mean "bad," and "young" doesn't mean "good." But certainly, you don't want to be old and bad, like some of the teams on the chart above. And obviously, teams that are both young and talented can feel pretty good about their long-term chances of being consistent contenders.

(Also, no, using the median age for each team is not the better way to do this.) 😇

