September 04, 2020

Eagles worked out OT Cordy Glenn

By Jimmy Kempski
Cordy Glenn

Cordy Glenn

According to today's NFL tryout list, the Philadelphia Eagles had massive offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (6'6, 345) in for a visit. Glenn will turn 31 later this month.

Glenn was a 2012 draft pick of the Buffalo Bills (second round, 41st overall), where he played for six seasons, before moving on to the Cincinnati Bengals for the last two. He has appeared in 97 NFL games, starting 95. He missed 10 games in 2017, 6 in 2018, and 10 in 2019. The Bengals made the easy decision to release Glenn in March, as they saved $9.5 million in cap space.

Glenn's potential fit with the Eagles is obvious. If Jason Peters continues to refuse to play LT, Glenn could theoretically fill right in to that spot. Even if Peters does eventually move to LT, Glenn has extensive experience at LT, and as an added bonus, he was set to play LG last season before then-rookie Jonah Williams tore a labrum, ending his season. None of the Eagles' backup offensive linemen have any real game NFL experience at LT or LG. 

We'll monitor.

