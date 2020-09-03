A look at the Eagles' latest Super Bowl odds heading into the 2020 season

After what felt like the longest offseason (in the longest year), the NFL season will officially kick off one week from today.

That's right — football is back. Almost.

The return of the NFL season and especially game action also means the return of gambling. For the Eagles, that means a date with Washington in Week 1, where they open as a six-point favorite, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds. But once the first slate of games is played, we'll know a lot more about all 32 teams — with no preseason and limited training camp access, there's less known than ever when it comes to the NFL.

So, if you want to get in early on some futures, now might be the time to look at some season-long bets. With so much unknown, a smart bettor might be able to find some value before teams take the field and show what they have.

Following an offseason of change (and injuries), the Eagles' Super Bowl odds aren't what they once were. After opening at +1700, the Birds have fallen slightly to +2000 at FanDuel, which is currently tied with Seattle for the seventh-best odds in the NFL and fifth among NFC teams. They're also one spot behind the Dallas Cowboys (+1500).

The top two spots belong to the defending Super Bowl champs, the Chiefs, and the team that boasts the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. After those two AFC teams, the next six spots belong to NFC teams, perhaps showing how much tighter that conference's talent is than in the AFC, where after those top two teams at +600 and +650, respectively, the next closest is the Patriots with +2300.

Here's a look at the full odds from FanDuel, courtesy of TheLines.com:

SUPER BOWL Kansas City: +600

Baltimore: +650

San Francisco: +900

New Orleans: +1200

Tampa Bay: +1500

Dallas: +1500

Philadelphia: +2000

Seattle: +2000

New England: +2300

Indianapolis: +2300

Minnesota: +2500

Pittsburgh: +2500

Buffalo: +2800

Tennessee: +3000

Green Bay: +3100

Cleveland: +3400

LA Rams: +4000

LA Chargers: +4000

Chicago: +4400

Atlanta: +5000

Houston: +5000

Arizona: +5000

Denver: +6000

Las Vegas: +6000

Detroit: +6600

Miami: +8000

NY Jets: +8500

NY Giants: +8500

Carolina: +12000

Cincinnati: +17000

Washington: +17000

Jacksonville: +20000

As you can see, there's a huge disparity between the haves and the have nots in the NFC East, with the Eagles and Cowboys near the top of the list, but the Giants and Washington way down near the bottom.

That's also the case when you look at the odds to win the NFC, where the Eagles again check in one spot behind the Cowboys (and tied with the Seahawks).

NFC San Francisco: +450

New Orleans: +600

Tampa Bay: +750

Dallas: +750

Philadelphia: +1000

Seattle: +1000

Minnesota: +1200

Green Bay: +1400

LA Rams: +1700

Chicago: +2100

Atlanta: +2400

Arizona: +2400

Detroit: +3200

NY Giants: +4000

Carolina: +5000

Washington: +7000

And, finally, let's take one last look at the divisional odds, where the Cowboys are the favorites with the Birds not far behind.

NFC EAST Dallas: -130

Philadelphia: +130

NY Giants: +1500

Washington: +2300

If those Super Bowl odds aren't exciting you as an Eagles fan, consider this: back when the Eagles won it all in 2017, the Eagles opened that season with 50-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. They're currently at 20-1.

You can look at that one of two ways. Either the Eagles are in much better shape than they were the year they won the Super Bowl. Or odds are meaningless and we read way too much into them. I'll let you decide.

