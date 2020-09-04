Eagles make a bunch of roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles got a little bit of a head start with their final cuts on Thursday, when they waived 12 players and placed starting LT Andre Dillard on injured reserve. They also reportedly worked out a contract extension with CB Craig James.

Let's take a quick look at each move.

Contract extension

• CB Craig James: According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, James signed a one-year contract extension.



The takeaway here? He made the team, which means that if the Eagles don't keep seven corners, then Sidney Jones and/or Rasul Douglas will no longer be on the roster, barring some other surprise cut at corner.

James is one of the best special teams player on the roster.

Injured reserve

• LT Andre Dillard: Because Dillard was placed on injured reserve prior to final cutdowns, his season is definitively over, as there is no possibility for return. Had the Eagles placed Dillard on IR after cutdowns, they would have been allowed to bring him back at any time after three weeks, but obviously, he would have counted toward one of the 53 roster spots at cutdowns, meaning the Eagles would have had to cut an extra player. No surprise there, but Dillard is officially done until 2021.

Waived (in alphabetical order)

• S Grayland Arnold: Arnold felt like a solid bet to make the roster as an undrafted free agent when the Eagles signed him after the draft. He's not the biggest or fastest defensive back, but he made a lot of plays in college and was physical in camp. The Eagles will very likely want to bring Arnold back to the practice squad.



• WR Manasseh Bailey: Bailey had a long TD reception to close out the Eagles' scrimmage at the Linc, but he was way behind the Eagles' other rookie receivers. He does have speed, so he should be on somebody's practice squad, if not the Eagles'.



• WR Deontay Burnett: Burnett had a standout camp, and on performance, deserved to make the roster. However, with six locks to make the team at wide receiver, plus Alshon Jeffery, there was a numbers crunch there. Burnett is probably the most likely of the Eagles' cuts to be claimed on waivers. Should he make it through unclaimed, the Eagles will almost certainly try to bring him back to the practice squad.

• WR Travis Fulgham: Fulgham was a late addition to the training camp roster, and actually made his share of plays in limited opportunities. He's a bigger guy, at 6'2, 215, and the guess here is that the Eagles will have interest in bringing him back to the practice squad.



• OG Julian Good-Jones: Good-Jones was your typical UDFA camp body.



• WR Marcus Green: Green showed a little shake-and-bake from the slot, and he has return ability.



• RB Elijah Holyfield: Holyfield had a golden opportunity to crack the roster as the fourth running back, and while he was a solid runner in camp, he didn't show any one trait that stood out. Those kinds of guys are a dime a dozen in NFL camps, and if the Eagles want to add a fourth RB after cutdowns, they can find a more appealing and/or game-ready player than Holyfield, Adrian Killins, and Michael Warren.



• C Luke Juriga: Juriga got $116,000 in guaranteed money to join the Eagles' roster as a priority undrafted free agent, so he is almost assured a spot on the practice squad if he isn't claimed elsewhere.



• RB Adrian Killins: Killins has speed, but he's just so little. He maybe has a future in the NFL as a returner / gadget guy, but his game needs refinement, and he must prove to be trustworthy fielding punts. He should be catching as many punts from the JUGS machine as possible over the next year to make himself into a more reliable returner.



• S Elijah Riley: Riley was the less heralded of the UDFA safeties, but he made some plays in camp, and probably did enough to be asked back to the practice squad.



• TE Tyrone Swoopes: Late addition camp body.



• RB Michael Warren: A number of folks were smitten with Warren heading into camp, but he didn't stand out in any way. In my view, he would be the third choice among himself, Holyfield, and Killins to return to the practice squad.



