Analysis of the Eagles' initial 53-man roster after final cuts

September 05, 2020
After a shortened training camp and no preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles have trimmed their roster to 53 players. The survivors are listed below, with analysis:
Sudfeld will be the No. 2 to start the season. However, in going through the process of figuring out who will be the Eagles' five inactives Week 1, I would guess on the following:
As such, there's a pretty good chance that Hurts will suit up Week 1.
For the first time in the Howie Roseman / Doug Pederson / Jim Schwartz era, the Eagles only kept three running backs at 53-man cutdowns. The feeling here is that they'll add another one at some point before the start of the regular season.
There's a lot to unpack with Jeffery's inclusion on the roster. Earlier today, Jeff McLane of The Inquirer reported that the Eagles continued to try to trade Jeffery all the way up until final cutdowns, as they have done for almost a year now. Jeffery isn't ready to play. To be determined when that will be.
Many (self included) had Noah Togiai making the roster as the third tight end. Instead, the Eagles will go thin there.
It's a bit of a minor surprise that the Eagles only kept eight offensive linemen. Of course, the Eagles are also looking at veterans, as Cordy Glenn worked out for the team on Friday. Earlier this morning, we took a look at Glenn's 2019 season with the Bengals.
Prince Tega Wanogho was the only rookie draft pick not to make the team.
The surprise cut (well, mild surprise) was Joe Ostman, who indisputably had a better training camp than Avery, who the team acquired with a fourth-round pick at the trade deadline a year ago.
The Eagles should be strong up front along the D-line, especially when Hargrave joins the group. Jackson had a standout camp.
Singleton likely survives here because the Eagles don't feel good about having to play the two rookies, Bradley and Taylor, just yet.
The big news here of course is that the Eagles cut bait on Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas. We'll have more on those two guys soon.
Epps and Ford make it. Uh, OK.
They were all running unopposed.
Opted out / COVID: WR Marquise Goodwin
PUP: OG Brandon Brooks, DE Daeshon Hall.
IR: OT Andre Dillard, TE Josh Perkins
We'll have more on the Eagles' practice squad whenever the Eagles announce their initial 16.
