More News:

March 18, 2019

REAL ID now available in Pennsylvania

The federally approved identifications are now being issued by PennDOT

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Identification
Pennsylvania Driver's License Pennsylvania Department of Transportation /for PhillyVoice

A Pennsylvania driver's license sample.

The road to bringing REAL IDs to Pennsylvania was a long one, but it has finally come to a head this month. 

Pennsylvanians are now eligible to get their REAL ID — the U.S.'s new federally-approved form of identification.

RELATED: Pennsylvanians can begin switching to REAL ID on Saturday; what does that mean?

The REAL ID Act was passed in Congress back in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for license issuance and production in the wake of concerns over security from 9/11. In December 2014 the Department of Homeland Security issued a phased enforcement plan that extended deadlines in Pennsylvania and 11 other states. 

Those interested could apply for pre-verification in September 2018 and get the identification this month. 

By Oct. 1, 2020, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or an acceptable alternative identification approved by TSA (like a passport) to board domestic flights or enter a federal facility.

PennDOT predicted 2.5 million people would apply for REAL ID in the coming months, according to WHYY.

Getting a REAL ID technically is optional, as long as you have a valid passport. You do not need a REAL ID to drive, vote, apply for or receive federal benefits through Veterans' Affairs, enter federal facilities like post offices that do not require identification, access a hospital, serve on a federal jury or testify in federal court.

Actually, if you do not immediately need this kind of identification and do have a valid passport, PennDOT recommends waiting until your license or ID card requires normal renewal to avoid the initial REAL ID rush.

If you are interested in getting a REAL ID, you can start that process on PennDOT's website here. If you went through the pre-verification process before Feb. 1, you will receive communication from PennDOT about your REAL ID documents.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Identification Philadelphia Pennsylvania PennDOT

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Little Eagles That Could: A Children's Book
030719ChildrensBookCover

Wildlife

Pennsylvania is keeping an eye on ticks with statewide collection survey
122715_Ticks

Celebrities

Actress Lori Loughlin won't return to 'Fuller House' on Netflix
loriloughlin0316

Phillies

Phillies preview: Is Jean Segura the best shortstop in the NL East?
Jean-Segura-Phillies_0317_USAT

Food & Drink

A guide to Philly Wine Week's best events
Philly Wine Week

Women's Health

Heart attacks can happen to young and fit women – as South Jersey mother learned
Heart Attack SCAD

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved