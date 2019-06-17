Frito-Lay issues voluntary allergy alert on barbecue chips

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of one variety of barbecue potato chips, saying they may contain undeclared milk ingredients, according to the federal Food and Drug Administration.

The limited recall affects 7 3/4 oz. bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled potato chips bags, according to an FDA announcement posted Friday.

The product was distributed in retail locations in the following states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The recalled products have both a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 27 AUG 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code that includes the numbers “29” in the second and third position (example: x29xxxxxx) listed below the “Guaranteed Fresh” date. These numbers can be found on the right side of the front of the bag. In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “28400 63242” listed on the bottom left side of the back of the bag.

No other Lay’s or Lay’s Lightly Salted products or flavors are recalled, Frito-Lay said.

The recall followed the discovery that bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk ingredients.

No adverse events related to this matter have been reported to date. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers with the product noted above can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito- Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).