More Health:

June 17, 2019

Frito-Lay issues voluntary allergy alert on barbecue chips

Recall issued because snack food may contain undeclared milk ingredients

By PhillyVoice staff
Health News Recalls
Lays Chip Recall Milk 06172019 Source/FDA

According to Frito-Lay, 7 3/4 oz. bags of its Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were recalled because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of one variety of barbecue potato chips, saying they may contain undeclared milk ingredients, according to the federal Food and Drug Administration.

The limited recall affects 7 3/4 oz. bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled potato chips bags, according to an FDA announcement posted Friday.

The product was distributed in retail locations in the following states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

MORE HEALTH: Personal care products sending young children to the ER

The recalled products have both a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 27 AUG 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code that includes the numbers “29” in the second and third position (example: x29xxxxxx) listed below the “Guaranteed Fresh” date. These numbers can be found on the right side of the front of the bag. In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “28400 63242” listed on the bottom left side of the back of the bag.

No other Lay’s or Lay’s Lightly Salted products or flavors are recalled, Frito-Lay said.

The recall followed the discovery that bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk ingredients.

No adverse events related to this matter have been reported to date. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers with the product noted above can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito- Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Health News Recalls United States Food Safety FDA Allergies Milk

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies can knock out two NL East hopefuls after important upcoming stretch
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061719_USAT

Food & Drink

Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden
Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Camden

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Andre Dillard
060319AndreDillard

Protests

Is Trump administration looking to deflate 'Scabby the Rat' protest balloons?
Carroll - FBI Searches IBEW Local 98

Health News

Witty Twitter account dedicated to posting scientific articles that overhype results found only in mice
just in mice twitter account

Television

John Oliver on impeaching Trump: 'We just need to catch him urinating on the side of a Wawa'
0617_John Oliver Wawa

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved