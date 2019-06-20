Bergen County town refuses to fly Pride flag — opts for rainbow ribbons

Officials in Wyckoff, New Jersey, have refused to fly the Pride flag at the town's municipal building this June for Pride month, opting instead to display rainbow ribbons.

Despite a well-attended public meeting on Tuesday in the Bergen County town, where LGBTQ community supporters presented a petition with 1,090 signatures (a petition continuing to grow online), committee members voted in opposition of adding the flag to one of its three poles in front of its township building.

Ribbons instead will be tied around the light poles that surround the building, and there will be a banner hung at the town hall acknowledging Pride Month.

One committee member said flying the Pride flag, or other special interest group's flags, means the township would have to make space for any other group seeking public support — including those spreading hate speech, NorthJersey.com reported.

Wyckoff's three flagpoles currently fly the U.S. flag, POW-MIA flag and the Killed In Action flag.

