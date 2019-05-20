Report: Carson Wentz will participate at Eagles OTAs, 'has no limitations'

Carson Wentz will participate in the Philadelphia Eagles' OTA sessions, beginning on Tuesday, and he "has no limitations," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wentz's most recent major injury was a fracture in his back that cost him the final three regular season games in 2018, as well as the Eagles' two playoff games. Of course, he also tore his ACL and LCL during the Eagles' Super Bowl season in 2017.

If Wentz is indeed ready to be a full participant in all Eagles offseason activities, that would be a significant improvement from last offseason, when he practiced during OTAs, but was limited, and only participated in team drills on rare occasions during training camp. He ended up missing the first two weeks of the season while still recovering from his knee surgery.

Just a week and a half ago, Doug Pederson refused to discuss Wentz's availability during a pre-minicamp press conference.

"His involvement — I'm not going to get too specific or detail a lot of things, but he's been working," Pederson said. "[We're] encouraged by his progress and where he's at and just looking forward to the next few weeks with him."



The Eagles will have media availability on Tuesday, and practice will be open to reporters.

