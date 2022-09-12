Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs surgery, 'will be out for a while'

September 12, 2022
Week 1 probably couldn't have gone any worse for the Dallas Cowboys.
After all three of the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants won their matchups on Sunday, the Cowboys' offense got shut down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an embarrassing loss on Sunday Night Football. But the long-term repercussions are much, much worse, as Dak Prescott injured his hand, or perhaps more specifically, his thumb, in the fourth quarter of that game. Jerry Jones told reporters that Prescott will require surgery and will be "out for a while."
Dak Prescott (hand) will be out for a while, according to Jerry Jones. Several weeks. He needs surgery— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2022
Here's the play where Prescott got hurt:
Not speculating that it’s a dirty play, but it does appear that Shaq Barrett grasps & pulls down on Dak Prescott’s hand into extension.— Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 12, 2022
Could be looking at a thumb/UCL sprain or index tendon injury.
These kinds of injuries have cost QBs quite some time in the past (Russ, Brees) pic.twitter.com/IPYlcKhOMz
Before he got hurt, Prescott was having a dreadful game, as he had completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards, an INT, and several other passes that were almost intercepted. He was replaced in the game by No. 2 quarterback Cooper Rush. The Cowboys only carry two quarterbacks on their active roster, with Will Grier on the practice squad.
The Eagles will host the Cowboys in Week 6 of the regular season, on October 16th.
