Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs surgery, 'will be out for a while'

Week 1 probably couldn't have gone any worse for the Dallas Cowboys.

After all three of the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants won their matchups on Sunday, the Cowboys' offense got shut down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an embarrassing loss on Sunday Night Football. But the long-term repercussions are much, much worse, as Dak Prescott injured his hand, or perhaps more specifically, his thumb, in the fourth quarter of that game. Jerry Jones told reporters that Prescott will require surgery and will be "out for a while."

Here's the play where Prescott got hurt:

Before he got hurt, Prescott was having a dreadful game, as he had completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards, an INT, and several other passes that were almost intercepted. He was replaced in the game by No. 2 quarterback Cooper Rush. The Cowboys only carry two quarterbacks on their active roster, with Will Grier on the practice squad.

The Eagles will host the Cowboys in Week 6 of the regular season, on October 16th.

