More Sports:

January 16, 2021

Report: Doug Pederson drawing interest as Seahawks offensive coordinator

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011621DougPedersonPeteCarroll James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Pete Carroll and Doug Pederson

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is beginning to get interest from other teams around the league for new coaching opportunities, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Fired on Monday, Pederson entered this coaching cycle late in the process, so there are only three teams left with coaching vacancies (that is if you don't count the Lions, who cannot officially hire Dan Campbell yet, but are expected to). Of course, one of those three teams is the Eagles.

If Pederson cannot find a head coaching job and he is not interested in sitting out for a year, the next best thing would be to land an offensive coordinator job with a team that has a defensive-minded head coach, where he can run the offense. The Seahawks, with Pete Carroll as the head coach, would apply.

There's certainly familiarity there, as Carroll has had to prepare his defense for Pederson's offense five times in the last five years.

From an "Eagles fan aesthetic" standpoint, the feeling here is that most fans would like to root for Pederson wherever he lands. Is that about right? If that's in Seattle, that'll be tougher to do.

MORE: Handing out 10 awards from Jeffrey Lurie's delusional press conference | Updated Eagles head coaching search tracker

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Doug Pederson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from Jeffrey Lurie's delusional press conference
Jeffrey-Lurie_011120_usat

U.S. Capitol

Former Delco firefighter allegedly threw fire extinguisher at Capitol Police, authorities say
Delco Firefighter Capitol

TV

FOX29's Alex Holley takes a tumble on air – again
Alex_Holley Fox29 Fall

Sponsored

John McMullen: The targeted contradiction of Jeffrey Lurie's Eagles
031320JeffreyLurie

Illness

Cancer death rates continue to fall, but effect of COVID-19 remains unclear
Cancer Death Rates

Festivals

Chestnut Hill on Ice, two-day festival, returns in January
Chestnut Hill on Ice

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved