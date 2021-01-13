Eagles head coaching search tracker

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to conduct their head coaching search, we’ll cover each legitimate candidate individually, while also letting this page serve as a centralized tracker.

It should be noted that the Eagles are likely to interview a whole lot of candidates, seeing as they will partly be conducted via Zoom meetings, and can be executed without the need for travel. In other words, the expectation here is that this tracker is going to be populated with a lot of names, and there will plenty of updates. Bookmark, please.

Most recent updates at the top of this list:

Ryan Day, Ohio State HC

Day is "a name to keep your eye on," according to John Clark of NBC Philly. Day was formerly with the Eagles as a quarterbacks coach in 2015. We'll cover him more in-depth if/when a report emerges that the Eagles intend to interview him.

Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach

As a coach, Mayo only has two years of experience. His official title was "inside linebackers coach," which doesn't sound like much, but his role was bigger than that title would indicate. The Patriots don't have an official "defensive coordinator" on their staff. Mayo and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick served as something of the top two defensive assistants under Bill Belichick. It should also be noted that Brian Flores was "only" the Patriots' linebackers coach when the Miami Dolphins hired him to be their head coach in 2019.



Mayo was thought of as a fierce leader and highly intelligent player on the field in his playing days, and at just 34 years of age, he is clearly thought of as a young riser as an NFL coach. Still, it's probably too soon for Mayo to make a huge leap to head coach at such a young age, and with only two years of coaching experience.

More on Mayo here.

Mike Kafka, Chiefs QB coach

The Eagles are reported to have interest in Kafka. Again, we'll have more if someone reports that he'll interview for the job.

Todd Bowles, Buccaneers DC

Bowles was with the Eagles for one season, and even served as their defensive coordinator to close out the disastrous 2012 season after the team fired Juan Castillo.

More notably, Bowles got a head coaching gig with the Jets, which lasted four years, and did not go well. The Jets actually went 10-6 under Bowles in 2015 with Fitzpatrick at quarterback in his first season there. However, he ultimately compiled a 24-40 record with the Jets, winning just 14 games over his last three years. In fairness, in addition to Fitzpatrick, his quarterbacks were Josh McCown, Bryce Petty, and rookie year Sam Darnold, in addition to a bad roster otherwise.

As a defensive coordinator, Bowles has gotten good results. In 2020, the Buccaneers had the best run defense in the NFL. They were No. 1 in opposing rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing TDs, and yards per rush. In that sense, his "stop the run first" style of defense is similar to the approach we have seen over the years from Jim Schwartz.

More on Bowles here.





Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Robert Saleh, 49ers DC

Saleh would likely already be a head coach, if not for a coaching search a year ago that worked against him. He was a hot name, but because the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, and because there were only three head coaching openings, he had to wait a year.

The Niners' defense was outstanding in 2019, and Saleh kept that unit playing at a high level (sixth in DVOA) in 2020 despite suffering an abnormal number of injuries at all three levels of the defense. Saleh is known for his demonstrative emotion on the sidelines during games, something his players seem to respond to.

If Saleh lands a head coaching job, it is believed that he will bring Niners offensive assistants with him, who will install some version of Kyle Shanahan’s widely praised offense.

More on Saleh here.

Arthur Smith, Titans OC

Smith has been with the Titans' since 2011, surviving three head coaching firings. He has been their offensive coordinator since 2019. With a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Vrabel, Smith was afforded the opportunity to run the show offensively for Tennessee, and in the two years he has been their offensive coordinator, the Titans have gotten good results. In 2020, they were second in the NFL in points, and fourth in yards.

Of course, Derrick Henry gets the lion's share of the credit for powering the Titans' offense (and rightfully so), but Smith's offense has also helped turn Ryan Tannehill into a legitimately good starting NFL quarterback.

More on Smith here.

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma HC

Riley is arguably the best coaching candidate from the college ranks, as he has racked up a 45-8 record at Oklahoma, while developing a pair of No. 1 overall quarterbacks and Heisman winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Riley also coached Jalen Hurts for one year, and Hurts finished that season as the runner-up in the Heisman voting.

Riley is thought of as an innovative offensive mind, obviously in the passing game, but also in the run game, whose schemes have been stolen by many NFL offenses. Do Riley’s offenses succeed because of his scheme, or because he has been able to develop the talents of his quarterbacks? Either way, he’s a winner in that debate.

More on Riley here.

Update: Paul Domowitch of the Inquirer is reporting that Riley "seems content to stay where he’s at for now."

Duce Staley, Eagles assistant HC, RB coach

Jeffrey Lurie said during his press conference on Monday that Staley would get a shot.

"I would expect Duce Staley to be a candidate," Lurie said. "He's a great representative of the Eagles and knows our values. I would expect him to be part of the search, as well."



Unlike the other candidates on this list, Staley does not have coordinator or a head coaching experience, however, he has the mental makeup and leadership skills to oversee a roster. Should Staley become the head coach, the Eagles would likely look to pair him with a play-calling offensive coordinator.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

