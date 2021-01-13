Report: Eagles completed interview with Panthers OC Joe Brady for vacant HC job

The Philadelphia Eagles have completed an interview with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their vacant head coaching job, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Brady is only 31 years old, and as Rapoport's tweet above shows, NFL teams are interested in learning more about him, at a minimum. Brady's two notable coaching jobs were in 2020 with the Panthers as their OC, and as LSU's passing game coordinator & wide receivers coach in 2019, when LSU rolled to the CFB National Championship, largely on the strength of their passing game. His coaching history (via Wikipedia):

• William & Mary (2013–2014): Linebackers coach

• Penn State (2015–2016): Graduate assistant

• New Orleans Saints (2017–2018): Offensive assistant

• LSU (2019): Passing game coordinator & wide receivers coach

• Carolina Panthers (2020–present): Offensive coordinator

The Panthers' offense in 2020 was 24th in points, 21st in yards, 17th in giveaways, and 17th in DVOA.

In 2019, LSU's offense led college football with 565.8 yards per game and 47.2 points per game. Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and was selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, while Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson had monster seasons under Brady's tutelage:

2019 LSU WRs Rec Yards YPC TD Ja'Marr Chase 84 1,780 21.2 20 Justin Jefferson 111 1,540 13.9 18 Terrace Marshall 46 671 14.6 13









The Eagles are looking for long-term solutions, which extends to the coaching staff, as Jeffrey Lurie indicated during his Monday press conference.

"I think it's fair to say that I saw (Doug Pederson's firing) as a retooling of the team in a way in which I thought we needed to make a lot of mid-term, long-term decisions, and that also had to do with coaches, how would we best set ourselves up for success two, three years down the road," Lurie said.



If that statement is indeed true, then the Eagles would presumably be open to allowing a 31-year-old head coach grow into the position. It is noteworthy that Brady isn't the Eagles' only super-young head coaching candidate. They also reportedly intend on interviewing 34-year-old Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their head coaching opening.

