More Sports:

January 13, 2021

Report: Eagles to interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo for vacant HC job

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011321JerodMayo Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Jerod Mayo listens in on the other team's play calls.

The Philadelphia Eagles will interview New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their vacant head coaching job, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As a player, Mayo was a former tenth overall pick of the Patriots in 2008, and he played eight years in the NFL, all with New England. He made two Pro Bowl rosters, and was a one-time first-team All Pro. 

As a coach, Mayo only has two years of experience. His official title was "inside linebackers coach," which doesn't sound like much, but his role was bigger than that title would indicate. The Patriots don't have an official "defensive coordinator" on their staff. Mayo and "outside linebackers coach" Steve Belichick served as something of the top two defensive assistants under Bill Belichick. It should also be noted that Brian Flores was "only" the Patriots' linebackers coach when the Miami Dolphins hired him to be their head coach in 2019.

In the two years that Mayo has been on staff, here were the Patriots' defensive rankings:

 YearPoints Yards Takeaways DVOA 
 2019
 202017 26 31 26 


  • Limited - The Lines - Call Out

  • Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

He was thought of as a fierce leader and highly intelligent player on the field in his playing days, and at just 34 years of age, Mayo is clearly thought of as a young riser as an NFL coach. Still, it's probably too soon for Mayo to make a huge leap to head coach at such a young age, and with only two years of coaching experience.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Jerod Mayo

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers poised to take another step forward in 2021
Carter-Hart-Lindblom_011221_usat

Addiction

Philly plan for opioid overdose prevention site shot down in federal court reversal
Safehouse Philly Opioids Court

Television

Next season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' will be 'all about this bull****,' McElhenney says
Always Sunny 15

Eagles

What they're saying: Jeffrey Lurie (and Howie Roseman) to blame for Eagles mess, not Doug Pederson
Lurie-Pederson-Roseman_011221_usat

Illness

COVID-19 pneumonia spreads like many 'wildfires' in the lungs, researchers say
COVID-19 pneumonia lungs

Arts & Culture

BlackStar Projects expanding on film festival to celebrate 10 years
BlackStar film fest programming

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved