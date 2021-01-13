Report: Eagles to interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo for vacant HC job

The Philadelphia Eagles will interview New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their vacant head coaching job, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As a player, Mayo was a former tenth overall pick of the Patriots in 2008, and he played eight years in the NFL, all with New England. He made two Pro Bowl rosters, and was a one-time first-team All Pro.

As a coach, Mayo only has two years of experience. His official title was "inside linebackers coach," which doesn't sound like much, but his role was bigger than that title would indicate. The Patriots don't have an official "defensive coordinator" on their staff. Mayo and "outside linebackers coach" Steve Belichick served as something of the top two defensive assistants under Bill Belichick. It should also be noted that Brian Flores was "only" the Patriots' linebackers coach when the Miami Dolphins hired him to be their head coach in 2019.

In the two years that Mayo has been on staff, here were the Patriots' defensive rankings:

Year Points Yards Takeaways DVOA 2019 2 9 3 1 2020 17 26 31 26









Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

He was thought of as a fierce leader and highly intelligent player on the field in his playing days, and at just 34 years of age, Mayo is clearly thought of as a young riser as an NFL coach. Still, it's probably too soon for Mayo to make a huge leap to head coach at such a young age, and with only two years of coaching experience.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader