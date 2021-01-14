More Sports:

January 14, 2021

Report: Eagles to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for vacant HC job

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011421KellenMoore Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Moore

The Philadelphia Eagles will be interviewing Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their vacant head coaching job, according to a report from Todd Archer of ESPN.

Moore, 32, is now the third candidate that the Eagles are linked to who is in his early 30's. They reportedly already met with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (31) and Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (34).

Moore played in the NFL for six years with the Lions and Cowboys, before transitioning from player to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 at the age of 30. A look at the Cowboys' offensive numbers with Moore as the team's OC:

Year Points Yards Takeaways DVOA 
 2019
 202017 14 27 24 


  • Limited - The Lines - Call Out

  • Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

The Cowboys' offense has obviously been the strength of their team the last few years. Of course, in 2020, it was handicapped by injuries to Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Zack Martin, as well as the retirement of Travis Frederick. And yet, the Cowboys' offense still finished 17th in points and 14th in yards.

Yes, I know, ew, Cowboys yucky, but Moore is an intriguing young candidate who has gotten the most of Dallas' offense, and has helped Prescott go from a fourth-round pick to a borderline top 10 NFL starting quarterback.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Kellen Moore

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers poised to take another step forward in 2021
Carter-Hart-Lindblom_011221_usat

SEPTA

SEPTA investigating transit police officers who attended Trump's rally on day of Capitol riot
septa police capitol riot

Art

Proceeds from Draw to Action coloring book benefits local organizations
Draw to Action coloring book

Eagles

What they're saying: Jeffrey Lurie (and Howie Roseman) to blame for Eagles mess, not Doug Pederson
Lurie-Pederson-Roseman_011221_usat

Prevention

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine could quicken inoculations — if effective
Johnson Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Festivals

Chestnut Hill on Ice, two-day festival, returns in January
Chestnut Hill on Ice

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved