Report: Eagles to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for vacant HC job

The Philadelphia Eagles will be interviewing Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their vacant head coaching job, according to a report from Todd Archer of ESPN.



Moore, 32, is now the third candidate that the Eagles are linked to who is in his early 30's. They reportedly already met with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (31) and Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (34).

Moore played in the NFL for six years with the Lions and Cowboys, before transitioning from player to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 at the age of 30. A look at the Cowboys' offensive numbers with Moore as the team's OC:

Year Points Yards Takeaways DVOA 2019 6 1 9 2 2020 17 14 27 24









Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

The Cowboys' offense has obviously been the strength of their team the last few years. Of course, in 2020, it was handicapped by injuries to Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Zack Martin, as well as the retirement of Travis Frederick. And yet, the Cowboys' offense still finished 17th in points and 14th in yards.

Yes, I know, ew, Cowboys yucky, but Moore is an intriguing young candidate who has gotten the most of Dallas' offense, and has helped Prescott go from a fourth-round pick to a borderline top 10 NFL starting quarterback.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader