More Sports:

January 12, 2021

Report: Eagles to interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh for vacant HC job

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011221RobertSaleh Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Robert Saleh

The Philadelphia Eagles have requested to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for their vacant head coaching job, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN: 

Saleh would likely already be a head coach, if not for a coaching search a year ago that worked against him. He was a hot name, but because the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, and because there were only three head coaching openings, he had to wait a year. 

  • Limited - The Lines - Call Out

  • Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Saleh has been around the league a bit, as he has had jobs with four NFL teams, and three colleges:

• Michigan State (2002–2003): Defensive assistant
• Central Michigan (2004): Defensive assistant
• Georgia (2005): Defensive assistant
• Houston Texans (2005): Defensive intern
• Houston Texans (2006–2008): Defensive quality control coach
• Houston Texans (2009–2010): Assistant linebackers coach
• Seattle Seahawks (2011–2013): Defensive quality control coach
• Jacksonville Jaguars (2014–2016): Linebackers coach
• San Francisco 49ers (2017–present): Defensive coordinator

Here are the Niners' defensive rankings in the four years Saleh has been their defensive coordinator: 

 YearPoints Yards Takeaways DVOA 
 201725 24 20 26 
 201828 13 32 24 
 2019
 202017 21 


The Niners' defense was outstanding in 2019, and Saleh kept that unit playing at a high level (sixth in DVOA) in 2020 despite suffering an abnormal number of injuries at all three levels of the defense.

MORE: Report: Eagles have already reached out to Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley | What is Jeffrey Lurie looking for in the next head coach of the Eagles?

Saleh is known for his demonstrative emotion on the sidelines during games, something his players seem to respond to: 

If the Eagles were to hire Saleh, that would come as something of a surprise, given Jeffrey Lurie's strong leanings toward offensive-minded head coaches, though it is believed that Saleh could bring a Kyle Shanahan understudy with him wherever he lands: 

Next up: Arthur Smith.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

MORE: With Pederson gone, Lurie leaves door wide open for Wentz to be back with Eagles | Why would any coach sign up to be the next Doug Pederson?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Betting Odds PA Betting Odds Robert Saleh Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What is Jeffrey Lurie looking for in the next head coach of the Eagles?
Staley-Riley-Bieniemy_011121_usat

Restaurants

Fink's Hoagies cleared to reopen after owner accuses health department of 'shakedown'
Fink's Hoagies COVID

TV

CNN names former CBS3 anchor Jessica Dean a Capitol Hill correspondent
Jessica Dean CNN

Eagles

With Pederson gone, Lurie leaves door wide open for Wentz to be back with Eagles
112520CarsonWentzJeffreyLurie

Addiction

Youth vaping threatens to wipe out gains in cigarette use, health experts warn
Vaping Gateway Cigarettes

Family-Friendly

African American Museum in Philadelphia plans virtual Martin Luther King Jr. weekend
African America Museum in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved