More Sports:

January 19, 2021

Report: Eagles to interview Colts OC Nick Sirianni for vacant HC job

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles_011921_usat Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni works with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

The Philadelphia Eagles will interview Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Siriani, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Press "pause" on the Josh McDaniels hiring, for now.

In addition to serving as the Colts' offensive coordinator the last three years, Sirianni has experience as a quarterbacks coach, and a wide receivers coach. Obviously, the Eagles' wide receivers -- both present and future -- could use some help. 

  • Limited - The Lines - Call Out

  • Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Sirianni's full coaching history, via Wikipedia:

• Mount Union (2004–2005): Defensive backs coach
• IUP (2006–2008): Wide receivers coach
• Kansas City Chiefs (2009): Offensive quality control coach
• Kansas City Chiefs (2010): Assistant quarterbacks coach
• Kansas City Chiefs (2011): Offensive quality control coach
• Kansas City Chiefs (2012): Wide receivers coach
• San Diego Chargers (2013): Offensive quality control coach
• San Diego Chargers (2014–2015): Quarterbacks coach
• San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2016–2017): Wide receivers coach
• Indianapolis Colts (2018–present): Offensive coordinator

In his three years as the Colts' offensive coordinator, Indy has gotten reasonably good results, especially with three different starting quarterbacks the last three years, in an injured Andrew Luck (2018), Jacoby Brissett (2019), and Philip Rivers (2020).

Year Points Yards Giveaways DVOA 
 201822 10 
 201916 25 16 19 
 202010 12 


One knock on Sirianni could be that he does not call the plays in Indy. Frank Reich does. Of course, Reich didn't call plays in Philly either before the Colts hired him to be their head coach.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

MORE: Updated Eagles head coaching search tracker Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski | John McMullen: The Eagles next head coach? Just call Andy again

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Betting Odds PA Betting Odds Philadelphia Nick Siriani

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What's wrong with Ben Simmons?
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Government

Biden selects Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant health secretary
Rachel Levine Biden

Inauguration

Virtual inauguration parade to feature Jon Stewart, TikTok star Nathan Apodaca
Stewart Biden Inauguration parade

Eagles

What they're saying: Wentz's impact on Eagles coaching search, when it might end, and who they might hire
Carson-Wentz-Warmups_121420_usat

Illness

The biological clock may hold the key to better prostate cancer treatments
Circadian Rhythms Prostate Cancer

Inauguration

Jet Wine Bar selling Inauguration Wine Package with Biden, Harris themed wines
Inauguration Wine Package

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved