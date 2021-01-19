Report: Eagles to interview Colts OC Nick Sirianni for vacant HC job

The Philadelphia Eagles will interview Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Siriani, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Press "pause" on the Josh McDaniels hiring, for now.

In addition to serving as the Colts' offensive coordinator the last three years, Sirianni has experience as a quarterbacks coach, and a wide receivers coach. Obviously, the Eagles' wide receivers -- both present and future -- could use some help.





Sirianni's full coaching history, via Wikipedia:

• Mount Union (2004–2005): Defensive backs coach

• IUP (2006–2008): Wide receivers coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2009): Offensive quality control coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2010): Assistant quarterbacks coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2011): Offensive quality control coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2012): Wide receivers coach

• San Diego Chargers (2013): Offensive quality control coach

• San Diego Chargers (2014–2015): Quarterbacks coach

• San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2016–2017): Wide receivers coach

• Indianapolis Colts (2018–present): Offensive coordinator

In his three years as the Colts' offensive coordinator, Indy has gotten reasonably good results, especially with three different starting quarterbacks the last three years, in an injured Andrew Luck (2018), Jacoby Brissett (2019), and Philip Rivers (2020).

Year Points Yards Giveaways DVOA 2018 5 7 22 10 2019 16 25 16 19 2020 9 10 3 12



One knock on Sirianni could be that he does not call the plays in Indy. Frank Reich does. Of course, Reich didn't call plays in Philly either before the Colts hired him to be their head coach.

