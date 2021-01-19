Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Say what you will about the Philadelphia Eagles, but they never lack for good drama. After a hideous 4-11-1 season and the firing of Doug Pederson, the Birds have embarked on a wide search for their new coach, with Josh McDaniels emerging as the clear favorite to land the job.





Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will it be McDaniels, and if so, what does that mean for Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts? What are the pros to hiring McDaniels? And the cons? Are the Eagles forced to take a huge risk on a guy like him because the more desirable candidates wanted nothing to do with the Eagles?



Beginning at a special time of 10 a.m. today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:



This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

