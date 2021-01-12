Report: Eagles to interview Titans OC Arthur Smith for vacant HC job

January 12, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles have requested to interview Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their vacant head coaching job, according to a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN:
Source says Eagles have asked permission to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coach opening.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 12, 2021
Smith has been with the Titans' since 2011, surviving three head coaching firings. He has been their offensive coordinator since 2019. A look at his history (from wikipedia):
• North Carolina (2006): Graduate assistant
• Washington Redskins (2007–2008): Defensive quality assistant
• Ole Miss (2010): Defensive intern & administrative assistant
• Tennessee Titans (2011): Defensive quality control coach
• Tennessee Titans (2012): Offensive quality control coach
• Tennessee Titans (2013): Offensive line & tight ends assistant
• Tennessee Titans (2014–2015): Assistant tight ends coach
• Tennessee Titans (2016–2018): Tight ends coach
• Tennessee Titans (2019–present): Offensive coordinator
With a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Vrabel, Smith was afforded the opportunity to run the show offensively for Tennessee, and in the two years he has been their offensive coordinator, the Titans have gotten good results.
|Year
|Points
|Yards
|Giveaways
|DVOA
|2019
|12
|10
|7
|6
|2020
|2
|4
|2
|4
Of course, Derrick Henry gets the lion's share of the credit for powering the Titans' offense (and rightfully so), but Smith's offense has also helped turn Ryan Tannehill into a legitimately good starting NFL quarterback. Tannehill's numbers in Tennessee under Smith:
|Ryan Tannehill
|Comp-Att (Comp %)
|Yards (YPA)
|TD-INT
|QB rating
|2019
|201-286 (70.3%)
|2742 (9.6)
|22-6
|117.5
|2020
|315-481 (65.5%)
|3819 (7.9)
|33-7
|106.5
Here's a tutorial on Smith:
Next up: Todd Bowles.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader