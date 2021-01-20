Report: Eagles to interview Saints DC Dennis Allen for vacant HC job

The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly be interviewing with New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Allen has been a coach in the NFL since 2002, and if you'll recall, the Eagles interviewed him for their vacant defensive coordinator job in 2011, but he accepted a job in Denver. The Eagles ended up promoting Juan Castillo instead.

Allen was the Broncos' DC for one year, before landing a head coaching job with the Raiders. In Oakland, Allen posted a 8-28 record, before he was fired early in the 2014 season.

Dennis Allen W L 2012 4 12 2013 4 12 2014 0 4



Allen has since settled in as the Saints' defensive coordinator. His full coaching history, via Wikipedia:

• Texas A&M (1996–1999): Graduate assistant

• Tulsa (2000–2001): Secondary coach

• Atlanta Falcons (2002–2003): Defensive quality control coordinator

• Atlanta Falcons (2004–2005): Defensive assistant

• New Orleans Saints (2006–2007): Assistant defensive line coach

• New Orleans Saints (2008–2010): Secondary coach

• Denver Broncos (2011): Defensive coordinator

• Oakland Raiders (2012–2014): Head coach

• New Orleans Saints (2015): Senior defensive assistant

• New Orleans Saints (2015–present): Defensive coordinator

Allen's initial time as a coordinator in New Orleans was rocky, but the Saints' defense has been much better in recent years. A snapshot of Allen's defenses' stats the years that he was either a head coach or defensive coordinator:



Dennis Allen Points Yards Takeaways DVOA 2011 - Broncos 24 20 28 20 2012 - Raiders 28 18 26 30 2013 - Raiders 29 22 21 28 2014 - Raiders 32 21 30 26 2015 - Saints 32 31 19 32 2016 - Saints 31 27 17 28 2017 - Saints 10 17 9 6 2018 - Saints 14 14 13 8 2019 - Saints 13 11 10 8 2020 - Saints 5 4 3 2



To note, Allen was only the head coach for the first four games in 2014, and he took over as the defensive coordinator with the Saints more than midway through the 2015 season.

As you can see, the Saints' defense has finished in the top quarter of the league in DVOA in each of the last four seasons. Just don't look at what happened before that.

