Eagles waive OT Fred Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they are waiving offensive tackle Fred Johnson, who has been with the team in some capacity since 2022, with a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in between.

Johnson had consequential seasons for the Eagles both in 2024 and 2025, when he served as the team's swing tackle. In 2024 he played 480 snaps, mostly filling in at LT for an injured Jordan Mailata. In 2025, he appeared in all 18 of the Eagles' games, starting nine. He played a career-high 626 regular season snaps, plus another 72 in the playoffs, mostly in relief of an injured Lane Johnson.

Johnson did not have his usual swing tackle role in 2026. When Lane Johnson retired, the Eagles called on third-round rookie Markel Bell to replace him at RT. Johnson has only played 24 snaps this season, 10 of which were as a sixth offensive lineman in jumbo packages.

As noted earlier today, the Eagles also waived wide receiver Hollywood Brown. It's possible that the front office is cutting veteran players who they have no use for long-term (who also obviously had no trade value) and are planning on shopping for younger developmental players on other teams’ practice squads.

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