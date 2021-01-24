Report: Eagles to interview Broncos RB coach Curtis Modkins for vacant OC job

The Philadelphia Eagles are "expected to speak with" Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins about their vacant offensive coordinator job, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9news.com in Denver.

Modkins has been coaching in the NFL since 2008, and he has had two separate offensive coordinator jobs, with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. His coaching history, via Wikipedia:

• Texas Christian University (1995): Graduate assistant

• Texas Christian University (1996): Secondary

• Texas Christian University (1997): Tight ends

• University of New Mexico (1998–2001): Cornerbacks

• Georgia Tech (2002): Defensive backs

• Georgia Tech (2003–2007): Running backs

• Kansas City Chiefs (2008): Running backs

• Arizona Cardinals (2009): Running backs

• Buffalo Bills (2010–2012): Offensive coordinator

• Detroit Lions (2013–2015): Running backs

• San Francisco 49ers (2016): Offensive coordinator

• Chicago Bears (2017): Running backs

• Denver Broncos (2018–present): Running backs

The offensive numbers for the teams that employed Modkins as their OC aren't great:

Curtis Modkins Points Yards Giveaways DVOA 2010 - Bills 28 25 31 26 2011 - Bills 14 14 25 16 2012 - Bills 21 19 28 21 2016 - 49ers 27 31 21 24









In fairness, Modkins was an offensive coordinator behind two offensive-minded head coaches in Chan Gailey from 2010-2012 in Buffalo, and Chip Kelly in 2016. Buffalo's quarterback during those years was Ryan Fitzpatrick, and by 2016, the NFL had long since figured out -- and was easily shutting down -- Kelly's offense.

If you're wondering, "Why not Duce Staley," since he has a similar background as a running backs coach... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It would be hard to blame Staley for being interested in other opportunities elsewhere, after being passed over for the head coaching job in favor of Nick Sirianni.

