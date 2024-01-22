More Sports:

January 22, 2024

Report: Eagles to interview former Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell

Will the Eagles go with Mike Caldwell at defensive coordinator?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Former Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell

The Philadelphia Eagles will be interviewing former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Caldwell played linebacker for six different teams from 1993-2003, including the Eagles from 1998-2001. He's been a coach in the NFL since 2008: 

• Philadelphia Eagles (2008–2009): Defensive quality control coach
• Philadelphia Eagles (2010): Assistant linebackers coach
• Philadelphia Eagles (2011–2012): Linebackers coach
• Arizona Cardinals (2013–2014): Inside linebackers coach
• New York Jets (2015–2018): Assistant head coach & inside linebackers coach
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019–2021): Inside linebackers coach
• Jacksonville Jaguars (2022–2023): Defensive coordinator

The Buccaneers got outstanding linebacker play from Devin White and Lavonte David during Caldwell's time in Tampa, with both players earning All-Pro nods and Super Bowl rings in 2020. Fowler's report notes that the Eagles are interviewing Caldwell and that they are "looking for a new defensive coordinator," but it does not expressly say that he is interviewing for that specific vacancy.

If Caldwell is interviewing for a job working with the linebackers, that is a position where he has definitively had success, and the Eagles could certainly use a strong coach at that position. His résumé as a defensive coordinator is less accomplished.

Team DVOA Points Yards Takeaways 
2022 Jaguars23 12245
2023 Jaguars10  17  22  8 


We'll update when we learn more about which job the Eagles have in mind for Caldwell.

MORE: Eagles vibe check on Nick Sirianni

