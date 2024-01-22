Report: Eagles to interview former Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell

The Philadelphia Eagles will be interviewing former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Caldwell played linebacker for six different teams from 1993-2003, including the Eagles from 1998-2001. He's been a coach in the NFL since 2008:

• Philadelphia Eagles (2008–2009): Defensive quality control coach

• Philadelphia Eagles (2010): Assistant linebackers coach

• Philadelphia Eagles (2011–2012): Linebackers coach

• Arizona Cardinals (2013–2014): Inside linebackers coach

• New York Jets (2015–2018): Assistant head coach & inside linebackers coach

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019–2021): Inside linebackers coach

• Jacksonville Jaguars (2022–2023): Defensive coordinator

The Buccaneers got outstanding linebacker play from Devin White and Lavonte David during Caldwell's time in Tampa, with both players earning All-Pro nods and Super Bowl rings in 2020. Fowler's report notes that the Eagles are interviewing Caldwell and that they are "looking for a new defensive coordinator," but it does not expressly say that he is interviewing for that specific vacancy.



If Caldwell is interviewing for a job working with the linebackers, that is a position where he has definitively had success, and the Eagles could certainly use a strong coach at that position. His résumé as a defensive coordinator is less accomplished.

Team DVOA Points Yards Takeaways 2022 Jaguars 23 12 24 5 2023 Jaguars 10 17 22 8



We'll update when we learn more about which job the Eagles have in mind for Caldwell.

