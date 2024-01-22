More Sports:

January 22, 2024

Report: Eagles to interview Ron Rivera for vacant defensive coordinator position

Ron Rivera, who was with the Eagles' coaching staff from 1999-2003, will reportedly interview for the team's defensive coordinator opening.

012224JalenHurtsRonRivera Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and Ron Rivera

The Philadelphia Eagles will be interviewing former Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Rivera was a linebacker for the Chicago Bears from 1984 to 1992, and he has been coaching in the NFL since 1997: 

• Chicago Bears (1997–1998): Defensive quality control coach
• Philadelphia Eagles (1999–2003): Linebackers coach
• Chicago Bears (2004–2006): Defensive coordinator
• San Diego Chargers (2007): Linebackers coach
• San Diego Chargers (2008–2010): Defensive coordinator
• Carolina Panthers (2011–2019): Head coach
• Washington Commanders (2020–2023): Head coach

Rivera has 13 NFL seasons under his belt as a head coach. He has a career record of 102-103-2. He was 76-63-1 with the Panthers, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2015, and 26-40-1 with the Commanders. He has six additional years as a defensive coordinator with the Bears and Chargers. As you can see above, he was also a part of the Eagles' staff during the Andy Reid years as a linebackers coach.

The following is a snapshot of his team's defensive rankings as a coordinator:

Team Points Yards Takeaways 
2004 Bears 13 21 16 
2005 Bears 
2006 Bears 
2008 Chargers 15 25 17 
2009 Chargers 11 16 19 
2010 Chargers 10 23 


The 2006 Bears went to the Super Bowl, and lost to the Colts. The 2005 Bears had the No. 1 ranked defense in points allowed, and the 2010 Chargers had the No. 1 defense in yards allowed.

Rivera is thought of as a good person, and one of the selling points for him as a leader of the Commanders was that he would help strengthen the team's disastrous culture, which was basically an impossible task while Dan Snyder still owned the team. He probably should have been let go after the 2022 season, but he survived firings likely because of the transfer of ownership from Snyder to Josh Harris. Once the Commanders' 4-13 season ended, moving on from Rivera was an obvious choice.

Rivera doubled at times as the team's chief personnel decision maker, and he was never able field a quality roster, most notably failing to find a capable franchise quarterback. He also struggled with game management decisions, and often failed to take appropriate risks, despite being known to some as "Riverboat Ron." It could also be argued that some of his coaching staff hirings were questionable, most notably tabbing numbskull Jack Del Rio to run his defense.

However, a move back to his roots as a defensive coach — minus the added responsibilities of personnel decisions, game management, and hiring a coaching staff — could be an invigorating move for Rivera. From the Eagles' perspective, Rivera could provide competent leadership on the defensive side of the ball, which is something they lacked in 2023.

