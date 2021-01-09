More Sports:

January 09, 2021

Report: Eagles LB coach Ken Flajole won't be back in 2021

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles linebackers coach Ken Flajole on the sidelines during a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker coach Ken Flajole won't be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, according to a report from Alex Marvez of SiriusXM Radio.

The linebackers have been among the worst-performing positional groups on the Eagles' roster for years, and that was no different in 2020, particularly early in the season before Nate Gerry was replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton. To be fair to Flajole, he has never had much to work with, personnel-wise.

Flajole has been the Eagles' linebackers coach since Doug Pederson took over as the team's head coach in 2016. As such, he was a part of the Birds' Super Bowl run, and an image of his face was even tattooed on former Eagles DE Chris Long's body.

A quick google search did not yield any pics of Long's tattoo.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles now have to replace their defensive coordinator, and their linebackers coach. On the offensive side of the ball, they are reportedly planning on hiring a proper offensive coordinator, and are moving on from the silly mishmash of "Senior Consultants" they hired a year ago.

