January 24, 2021

Report: Eagles to retain OL coach Jeff Stoutland

By Jimmy Kempski
061619JeffStoutland Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland walks off the field with Lane Johnson and Jason Peters.

Highly respected Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland will remain with the team for his ninth season, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. 

Stoutland has been with the team since 2013, and he will now be with his third coaching staff in Philly. During the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017, it's not often credited as such, but the offensive line was the best performing unit on the team. It was an incredibly well-coached, cohesive, and talented group that dominated in the playoffs.

More recently, in 2020, Stoutland was forced to juggle the offensive line on a weekly basis, as the Eagles had 14 different starting offensive line combinations in 16 games:

 VersionLT LG RG RT 
1.0 - Week 1Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 
 2.0 - Week 2Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 3.0 - Week 3Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5Jordan MailataNate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 5.0 - Week 6Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 
6.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 7.0 - Week 8Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Jordan Mailata 
8.0 - Week 10Jason Peters Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 9.0 - Week 11Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
10.0 - Week 12 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor 
11.0 - Week 13 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Jack Driscoll 
12.0 - Week 14 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbg Jack Driscoll 
 13.0 - Weeks 15 and 16Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Matt Pryor 
 14.0 - Week 17Brett Toth Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Matt Pryor 


And yet, while the Eagles allowed more sacks than any team in the league (partly because of their quarterbacks), the offensive line performed as well as could reasonably be expected, given the injury toll and level of talent. 

It was recently reported that the University of Alabama had interest in hiring Stoutland, a development that could have theoretically stunted the growth of guys like Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard, who would have otherwise likely had to have learned new techniques with a different O-Line coach.

If there is some cause for concern, Stoutland loves him some Jason Peters, and Peters recent stated that he intends to play in the NFL for another year, at least. The Eagles simply cannot bring Peters back again in 2021. I mean, right?

