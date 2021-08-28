More Sports:

August 28, 2021

Eagles trade for QB Gardner Minshew

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
082821GardnerMinshew Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

OMG, Gardner Minshew has a mustache.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have traded for former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. The price is a sixth-round pick in 2022 that can become a fifth-round pick based on the following conditions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN: 

Minshew, who just turned 25 in May, was a sixth-round pick of the Jags in 2019. He has played in 23 games in his two-year career, starting 20, with a record of 7-13 on a bad team. His stats:

 YearComp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT QB rating 
 2019285-470 (60.6%) 3271 (7.0) 21-6 91.2 
 2020216-327 (66.1%) 2259 (6.9) 16-5 95.9 


Part of Minshew's appeal is that he has two years left on his contract, and he's cheap. His salary in 2021 is $850,000, and in 2022 it is scheduled to be $965,000, though that will get bumped up some on a "proven performance escalator." A sixth-round pick is worth the price for a backup as good, young, and cheap as Minshew, though it begs the question once again, why exactly did the Eagles give Joe Flacco $3.5 in guaranteed money?

Should Jalen Hurts go down early in the season, the guess here is that Flacco would be the first man up since he's been in Nick Sirianni's offense all summer. We'll see how that changes moving forward.

The QB factory churns away:

The team released Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Gardner Minshew

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game
082721JJArcegaWhiteside

Sponsored

What’s next for Philly’s real estate market?
Northern Liberties View 1

Entertainment

Adam McKay shares story of how he lost a tooth tripping over the front steps of a Philly trinity house
Adam McKay Jonah Hill interview

Prevention

Jefferson Health's new mobile unit will bring cancer screenings on the road
Jefferson Mobile Cancer Screening Unit

Government

Made in America 2021: Road closures, COVID-19 guidelines and prohibited items
Bieber Made in America

Food & Drink

Kurry Shack to host grand opening for three new Philly locations with free food
Kurry Shack grand opening

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved