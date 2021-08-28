Eagles trade for QB Gardner Minshew

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have traded for former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. The price is a sixth-round pick in 2022 that can become a fifth-round pick based on the following conditions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Minshew, who just turned 25 in May, was a sixth-round pick of the Jags in 2019. He has played in 23 games in his two-year career, starting 20, with a record of 7-13 on a bad team. His stats:

Year Comp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT QB rating 2019 285-470 (60.6%) 3271 (7.0) 21-6 91.2 2020 216-327 (66.1%) 2259 (6.9) 16-5 95.9





Part of Minshew's appeal is that he has two years left on his contract, and he's cheap. His salary in 2021 is $850,000, and in 2022 it is scheduled to be $965,000, though that will get bumped up some on a "proven performance escalator." A sixth-round pick is worth the price for a backup as good, young, and cheap as Minshew, though it begs the question once again, why exactly did the Eagles give Joe Flacco $3.5 in guaranteed money?

Should Jalen Hurts go down early in the season, the guess here is that Flacco would be the first man up since he's been in Nick Sirianni's offense all summer. We'll see how that changes moving forward.

The QB factory churns away:

The team released Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

