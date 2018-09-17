More Sports:

September 17, 2018

Report: Eagles WR Mike Wallace expected to be out for 'a while'

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Eagles Stock Mike Wallace Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mike Wallace during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex.

Wide receiver Mike Wallace has zero catches in his short career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and yet, his absence after leaving with an ankle injury in Sunday's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a big blow. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles will be without Wallace for "a while."

Wallace was in a walking boot after the game, and he tweeted the following hint that his injury is serious.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wallace's injury is potentially season-ending.

The Eagles were already without No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery, who continues to rehab from a torn rotator cuff surgery, as well as No. 4 receiver Mack Hollins, who the team placed on IR with a groin injury. With the No. 1 (Jeffery), No. 2 (Wallace), and No. 4 (Hollins) receivers down, the Eagles' passing offense predictably sputtered in Tampa on Sunday, as the Birds were forced to give significant snaps to guys like DeAndre Carter, Kamar Aiken, Shelton Gibson, and Josh Perkins.

The Eagles need bodies, the Cleveland Browns' Josh Gordon is available. We'll see.

MORE: Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Buccaneers game | Final observations: Buccaneers 27, Eagles 21 | For some reason, DeSean Jackson still owns the Eagles

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Mike Wallace

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Old City’s Painted Bride building denied protection via historic designation
painted bride center

Eagles

Report: Carson Wentz 'on track' to return Week 3 against the Colts
091618CarsonWentz

Fitness

Runners rewarded with whiskey at Jack Daniel’s Hot Toddy 5K
Running in Philadelphia

Eagles

Final observations: Buccaneers 27, Eagles 21
091618-OJHoward-USAToday

Music

Philly music we're listening to: Kurt Vile, Korine, Barney Cortez, and Cave People
Barney Cortez

Healthy Eating

Mayor Kenney signs Philadelphia's sodium menu warning label bill into law
Salt shaker

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.