Reports: Texans, Colts, Panthers request to interview Eagles OC Shane Steichen for head coaching vacancies

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is getting interest from the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers for their head coaching vacancies, according to a trio of reports from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Steichen is only 37 years old, and he already has a dozen years of coaching experience in the NFL. His prior stops:

• Louisville (2010): Offensive assistant

• San Diego Chargers (2011–2012): Defensive assistant

• Cleveland Browns (2013): Offensive quality control coach

• San Diego Chargers (2014–2015): Offensive quality control coach

• San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2016–2019): Quarterbacks coach

• Los Angeles Chargers (2019): Interim offensive coordinator

• Los Angeles Chargers (2020): Offensive coordinator

• Philadelphia Eagles (2021-present): Offensive coordinator



In his final season in Los Angeles in 2020, Steichen led an offense with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 66.6 percent of his passes, averaged 7.3 YPA, and threw 31 TDs vs. just 10 INTs, finishing 12th in the NFL with a 98.3 QB rating. Steichen, along with quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, were commonly credited with Herbert's rapid development.

In Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts has developed into an MVP candidate under Steichen, head coach Nick Sirianni, and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. The teams interested in Steichen — again, the Texans, Colts, and Panthers — are all strong candidates to select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

During the 2021 season, Sirianni relinquished play calling duties to Steichen, and the Eagles' offense became the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL. Steichen's play calling duties carried over into 2022, and the Eagles have found success both on the ground and through the air. They are ranked No. 1 in rushing DVOA, and No. 9 in passing.

The Eagles have some in-house options to replace Steichen should he leave for another team, such as Johnson or passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo. And then there's free agent Frank Reich, who is close with Sirianni and who previously won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia as the team's offensive coordinator.

The Texans also requested to interview defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, per Rapoport. We covered that potential paring on Sunday.

