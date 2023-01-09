Eagles snap count analysis: Week 18 vs. Giants

In their Week 18 win over the New York Giants' backups, the Philadelphia Eagles played 73 snaps on offense, and 63 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 73 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: The Giants very quickly realized that they did not have to respect Hurts as a runner, and the Eagles' offense as a whole was sort of neutered as a result. As a passer, Hurts threw some inaccurate balls, and his deep throws didn't seem to have the same power as they did, pre-injury. Credit Hurts for toughing it out and playing in this must-have game, but the Eagles will hope that his shoulder won't hamper him in two weeks the way it did in this game.

Running back

• 29 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 24 snaps: Boston Scott

• 20 snaps: Kenny Gainwell



Analysis: Sanders has appeared on the injury report the last two weeks, so he is among the players who can use a weekend off. Scott ran nine times for 54 yards and a TD, and had a pair of impressive tackle-breaking runs.

Wide receiver

• 73 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 58 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 31 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 19 snaps: Zach Pascal

Analysis: Brown finished the season with 88 receptions for 1,498 yards and 11 TDs. Smith finished with 95 catches for 1,196 yards and 7 TDs. I don't think it's hyperbole to say that this is the best wide receiver duo in Eagles history.



Tight end

• 73 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 26 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 11 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



Analysis: The tight ends had a quiet day. Goedert caught six passes on seven targets for 46 yards. Stoll and Calcaterra were not targeted.

Offensive line

• 73 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Jack Driscoll

• 71 snaps: Landon Dickerson



• 2 snaps: Andre Dillard



• 1 snap: Cam Jurgens



Analysis: For the second week in a row, a weak penalty on Dickerson negated a touchdown. Otherwise, there's not much to say about the offensive line. Solid performance against backups.

Defensive line

• 44 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 41 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 39 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 24 snaps: Ndamukong Suh



• 22 snaps: Milton Williams



• 18 snaps: Robert Quinn



• 12 snaps: Linval Joseph



• 8 snaps: Jordan Davis

Analysis: Quinn got 18 snaps in his return from a knee cleanout, and there were a couple of times I thought that he looked spry coming after Davis Webb. Maybe he'll make a play in the playoffs?



I think I may have written something similar here last week, but Williams has had a couple of impressive plays seemingly in every game lately after a slow start to the season. He's a candidate to be a surprise impact player in the playoffs, in my opinion.

Davis is going to be a good player, but I don't think the Eagles envisioned him only playing eight snaps in a meaningful regular season finale when they selected him 13th overall.

Hargrave didn't get to the quarterback, but he had a number of dominant reps.

Linebacker

• 63 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 60 snaps: Kyzir White



• 50 snaps: Haason Reddick

• 14 snaps: Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Edwards finished the season with 159 tackles, third in team history in a single season behind Byron Evans, who holds the top two spots with 184 tackles in 1989 and 175 tackles in 1992.



Cornerback and safety

• 63 snaps each: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Marcus Epps, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson



• 45 snaps: Reed Blankenship



• 1 snap: K'Von Wallace

Analysis: Backup slot corner Josiah Scott did not play a single snap in the regular defense. Gardner-Johnson played safety in the base defense, and moved into the slot in nickel, with Blankenship coming off to bench to play safety.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader