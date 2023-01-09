10 numbers that explain the Eagles success this season

The Eagles set a franchise record with 14 wins this season and it was thanks to a bevy of breakout individual performances.

From Jalen Hurts' 13 rushing touchdowns (and near MVP campaign) to four players netting 10 or more sacks, to two receivers eclipsing 1,000 yards — there are standouts up and down the Philadelphia roster as they rest up for the Divisional Playoffs in two weeks.

But there are some really interesting and impressive team stats that explain the success of the Eagles in 2022-23 even more than the individual accolades of star players.

Here's a look at 10 numbers we thought were particularly telling:

6,614 scrimmage yards (2nd in the NFL)

The Eagles were not in the top four for rushing yards, or passing yards in the NFL, but they did both well enough to collect the second most total yards of any team in the sport this season (behind the Chiefs). More impressive is a secondary stat — that they averaged 5.9 yards per play, fourth best in the NFL.

32 rushing TD (most in the NFL)

Philly led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and it wasn't even close. The Cowboys were the next closest team with 24 scores on the ground. We mentioned that Hurts had 13 — tied for the second most of anyone behind Detroit's Jamaal Williams — but Miles Sanders added 11 after having exactly zero in 2021. Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott combined for seven rushing TDs.

477 points (2nd most in the NFL)

The Eagles set a team record for points in a season when they scored 22 in their Week 18 win against the Giants. They set team records in scrimmage TDs and in rushing TDs as well and trailed only the Chiefs and Bills in scoring 28.1 points per game this season.

45.9% on third down (4th best in the NFL)

When it came to a key spot, the Eagles were usually money this season. In addition to having the NFL's fourth best conversion rate on third downs (a team record, by the way), they also were fourth best on fourth down, converting 22 of 32 attempts (the fourth most fourth down attempts).

One more impressive conversion rate is their success in the red zone this season. Even after a dreadful 1-for-5 outing against New York this weekend, the Eagles still boast the third best touchdown rate this season, at 67.8%.

3,057 passing yards allowed (fewest in NFL)

It's hard to overstate just how underrated the Eagles' defense was this year. They generated a ton of sacks and turnovers and in addition to winning 14 games, helped the Eagles stay in the games they didn't win. Despite some issues at safety, with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson missing some serious time, the secondary and pass rush held opponents to the fewest total passing yards of any defense.

The D was also responsible for the fewest yards allowed per pass attempt, taking away big plays and keeping the offense in front of them.

22.6 first downs per game (3rd in the NFL)

Over the course of this season, the Eagles collected the most first downs in the NFC this season, trailing only the AFC's Bills and Chiefs. Even though it didn't look like it during their lowest moments, the Eagles controlled the football all season long, and were one of just 11 teams with a positive time of possession.

70 sacks (most in NFL)

This has been documented pretty thoroughly, but the Eagles came two sacks short of tying the single-season NFL record, and set a team record as well as they got to opposing quarterbacks extremely frequently.

Player Sacks Haason Reddick 16.0 Javon Hargrave 11.0 Josh Sweat 11.0 Brandon Graham 11.0 Fletcher Cox 7.0 Milton Williams 4.0





In all, 14 different defenders recorded at least half a sack this season. The team also created 124 QB hits, the second most in football — trailing just the Jets.

Also:

+8 turnover differential (3rd in the NFL)

This seemed like it would be even higher until a final ugly stretch of the season that saw them turn the ball over nine times in their last four games (a minus-6 differential). They would have led the league if they played cleaner football down the stretch, but still can take pride in a plus-8 differential from their 27 takeaways (fourth most in the NFL).

25.2% total DVOA (3rd in the NFL)

The Eagles were actual in second at 26.1% before their ugly Week 18 win, and fell into third behind the Niners and Bills, via FootballOutsiders.com. They have the third best offense and sixth best defense. Many swear by DVOA as a comprehensive way to access the play on the field and the Eagles certainly pass the DVOA test.

135 games lost to injury*

This number, via ManGamesLost.com, is admittedly though Week 17* — but by every measure the Eagles have been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL. Even with recent setbacks to Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox and others, the Birds saw the fourth fewest games lost to injury of any NFL team at 135. For contrast, the Titans led the NFL (through Week 17) with 312 games lost to injury.

According to Spotrac.com, Philadelphia has only spent $9.08 million on players who were on the IR this season, spread over just 14 players. That is the seventh lowest figure in the league. The Eagles benefitted mightily from their health this season and it's how they were able to post many of the numbers we broke down above.

