Eagles clinch NFC East, 1 seed, first-round bye, and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs

With their win over the New York Giants' backups, the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 14-3, clinching an NFC East title, and more importantly, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will in turn give them a first-round bye as well as homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Birds previously had chances to clinch the 1 seed against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, but were unable to seal the deal without starting quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who sprained his shoulder Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. With Hurts back in the lineup, the Eagles finally got the job done, even if it wasn't pretty.

The Eagles won't play again until either January 21 or 22 in the divisional round, when they will face the lowest remaining seed after wildcard round concludes next weekend. The NFC playoff seeding is as follows:





Seed Team 1 Eagles 2 49ers 3 Vikings 4 Buccaneers 5 Cowboys 6 Giants 7 Packers, Seahawks or Lions

*pending the outcome of the Seahawks-Rams and Packers-Lions matchups

The wildcard round matchups will be as follows, with times/dates to be determined:

• (5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

• (6) Giants at (3) Vikings

• (7) Packers/Seahawks/Lions at 49ers

The last time the Eagles had the No. 1 seed was the 2017 season, when they won the Super Bowl.

