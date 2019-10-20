Residential explosion starts fire that destroys 10 homes in Allentown

There is no active fire, but hot spots remained on the scene, officials said. Red Cross disaster responders have arrived at the scene and are assisting the families that were displaced.

It was reported earlier that one resident was unaccounted for, but they have been located safely, officials said. Officials said one resident was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and one fire fighter was treated for a shoulder injury, Associated Press reported.

Allentown Police Department said that there are no safety concerns at this time but are asking people to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.



This is a developing story.



