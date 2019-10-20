More News:

October 20, 2019

Residential explosion starts fire that destroys 10 homes in Allentown

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fire
Residential explosion fire Allentown Screenshot/Google Street View

An explosion in an Allentown neighborhood lead to a fire that destroyed nine other homes in the area early Sunday morning.

Several homes are destroyed after an explosion jump started multiple fires in an Allentown neighborhood early Sunday morning. 

An explosion that began at 726 N. Fountain St. spawned a fire that spread to nine homes between 714 and 732 N. Fountain St. and displaced 21 residents. Emergency responders were called to the scene at 3:20 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing an explosion. Officials said the 10 homes are inhabitable and will need to be torn down, Morning Call reported

MORE: Girl injured in fall from swing ride at New Jersey's Storybook Land

There is no active fire, but hot spots remained on the scene, officials said. Red Cross disaster responders have arrived at the scene and are assisting the families that were displaced. 

It was reported earlier that one resident was unaccounted for, but they have been located safely, officials said. Officials said one resident was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and one fire fighter was treated for a shoulder injury, Associated Press reported. 

Allentown Police Department said that there are no safety concerns at this time but are asking people to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said. 

This is a developing story. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fire Allentown Residential Explosion

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 7 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Cowboys
Carson-Wentz-Cowboys_101919_usat

Court

Philly bike courier found not guilty of most serious charge in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing
1017_michael white trial

Health Stories

In Honduras, Jefferson Health surgeon finds patients' determination 'astounding'
Honduras Medical Mission Trip 1

Sixers

Major takeaways from the Sixers' preseason
Brett-Brown-Harris_101919_usat

Celebrities

Take a tour of former Sixer JJ Redick's ultimate pad in Brooklyn
JJ Redick home tour Brooklyn

Food & Drink

Barra Rossa hosting six-course Halloween dinner on Mischief Night
Barra Rossa Halloween dinner

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved