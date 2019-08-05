Chestnut Hill hosting Restaurant Week in August

Restaurant Week in Chestnut Hill kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Through Friday, Aug. 16, diners can enjoy multicourse meals from the neighborhood's eateries at an affordable price point.

Twelve restaurants are participating, including Mica, Iron Hill Brewery, McNally's Tavern and Paris Bistro.

The Restaurant Week menus can be viewed here. Some of the highlights include grilled flank steak at Iron Hill, pad Thai at Thai Kuu and ricotta doughnuts at Mica.

Parking in Chestnut Hill is free after 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

Sunday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 16

$15-$45 per person

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.