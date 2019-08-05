More Events:

August 05, 2019

Chestnut Hill hosting Restaurant Week in August

Twelve restaurants are participating

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Chestnut Hill Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill.

Restaurant Week in Chestnut Hill kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 11. 

Through Friday, Aug. 16, diners can enjoy multicourse meals from the neighborhood's eateries at an affordable price point.

Twelve restaurants are participating, including Mica, Iron Hill Brewery, McNally's Tavern and Paris Bistro. 

The Restaurant Week menus can be viewed here. Some of the highlights include grilled flank steak at Iron Hill, pad Thai at Thai Kuu and ricotta doughnuts at Mica.

Parking in Chestnut Hill is free after 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

Restaurant Week: A Taste of Chestnut Hill

Sunday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 16
$15-$45 per person

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

