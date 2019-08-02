More Events:

August 02, 2019

Stick around after Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival for Night Market

Haddon Avenue will stay closed off to traffic once the craft vendors close up

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Haddon Avenue in Collingswood, NJ.

Haddon Avenue in Collingswood, NJ.

The Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival, now in its fourteenth year, is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18. During both days, shoppers will flock to the New Jersey borough to browse more than 150 booths.

Vendors will close up at 5 p.m., but festival-goers should hang around on Saturday evening. Haddon Avenue will stay closed off to traffic for the Collingswood Night Market.

There will be performances by tightrope walkers and fire eaters, sidewalk sales, an outdoor dining area, restaurant specials and street food, an outdoor screening of a family-friendly throwback movie, music, henna tattooing, a story slam and lawn games.

For the movie and mini-concert, attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.

The Night Market will take place 5 to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Collingswood Night Market

Saturday, Aug. 17
5-9 p.m. | Free to attend
678 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108

