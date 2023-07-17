Reviewing Howie Roseman's 17 training camp trades since he reassumed GM duties in 2016

Howie Roseman makes a lot of training camp trades. In fact, he has made 17 of them in between the start of training camp and the start of the regular season since he stepped back into the GM chair in 2016. Let's review them and reward wins and losses on those trades, shall we?

• August 16, 2016: The Eagles traded OL Dennis Kelly to the Titans for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. Green-Beckham stunk for the Eagles in 2016, got cut during the 2017 offseason, and never played another snap in the NFL. Kelly would go on to play five years in Tennessee, appearing in 74 games for the Titans, starting 32. Loss .

• September 3, 2016: The Eagles traded Sam Bradford to the Vikings for a first-round pick in 2017 (DE Derek Barnett) and a fourth-round pick in 2018 (Josh Sweat). After losing Teddy Bridgewater to a gruesome injury in practice before the start of the 2017, the Vikings, thinking they were Super Bowl contenders, paid a hefty price for Bradford, who would only last two seasons in Minnesota. He went 7-8 in 2016, and 2-0 in 2017, but missed 14 games due to general wear on tear on his knee, and an eventual knee scope. Barnett has not panned out like the Eagles would have hoped, but Sweat is an emerging star player. Also, Eagles fans weren't subjected to another season of Sam Bradford. Emphatic win .



• September 6, 2016: The Eagles traded DB Eric Rowe to the Patriots for a 2018 fourth-round pick. Rowe wasn't much of a factor for the Pats, but he later became a good player at safety for the Dolphins. The Eagles traded the fourth-round pick to the Dolphins for RB Jay Ajayi, who helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. Win .



• July 26, 2017: The Eagles traded OL Allen Barbre to the Broncos for a 2019 seventh-round pick. The Eagles traded that seventh-round pick to the Bears for S safety Deiondre' Hall. The then 33-year-old Barbre played one season for the Broncos, and then his career was over. Hall appeared in 13 games for the Eagles in 2018, mostly as a special teamer. Draw (who cares) .



• August 11, 2017: The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills for CB Ronald Darby. Matthews didn't do much for the Bills, catching 25 passes for 282 yards and 1 TD in one season in Buffalo. Darby filled a gaping hole at CB and helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. Win .



• August 21, 2017: The Eagles traded OL Matt Tobin and a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Seahawks for a 2018 fifth-round pick. The Eagles then traded that fifth-round pick along with WR Marcus Johnson back to the Seahawks for DE Michael Bennett and a 2018 seventh-round pick. The Eagles then traded that seventh-round pick (250 overall) and a seventh-round pick in 2019 for the No. 233 overall pick, which they used to select OT Jordan Mailata. Win .

• August 27, 2017: The Eagles traded S Terrence Brooks to the Jets for CB Dexter McDougle. Draw (who cares) .



• August 29, 2017: The Eagles traded LS Jon Dorenbos to the Saints for a 2019 seventh-round pick. The seventh-round pick later went back to the Saints after it was revealed during Dorenbos' physical that he had an aortic aneurysm that required immediate surgery. His career was over but his life may have been saved. Win .



• September 2, 2018: The Eagles traded a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Bears for S Deiondre Hall, as noted above. Loss .



• August 9, 2019: The Eagles traded OL Ryan Bates to the Bills for DE Eli Harold. Bates has appeared in 56 games for the Bills, and he was their starting RG in 2022. Harold got cut 21 days later. Loss .



• August 22, 2019: The Eagles traded DT Bruce Hector to the Cardinals for S Johnathan Ford. Draw (who cares) .



• August 28, 2021: The Eagles traded a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for QB Gardner Minshew. While Minshew had a 1-3 record with the Eagles (one of those losses was a meaningless Week 18 game with backups), he was a reasonably good enough backup who cost very little on the cap. Win .



• August 31, 2021: The Eagles traded OL Matt Pryor and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Colts for a 2022 sixth-round pick. The sixth-round pick was included in the Eagles' fleecing of the Saints. Pryor has appeared in 33 games for the Colts, starting 14, but he was brutal in 2022. It was clear that Pryor was not going to make the team, so getting anything for him was a positive. Win .



• August 15, 2022: The Eagles traded WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for S Ugo Amadi. It was time to just move on from poor J.J. Draw (it's not a loss, but we're also not crediting this as a win) .



• August 24, 2022: The Eagles then traded Ugo Amadi to the Titans for a 2024 sixth-round pick, lol. So ultimately, they traded JJAW for a 6. Win .



• August 30, 2022: The Eagles traded a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Saints for S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. CJGJ filled a major hole at safety and led the league in INTs on a team that went to the Super Bowl. That was worth the cost, even if he only lasted in Philly for one season. Win .



• August 31, 2022: The Eagles traded WR Jalen Reagor to the Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick in 2024. The Eagles traded the seventh-round pick along with a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Lions for RB D'Andre Swift and a 2023 seventh-round pick, which became DT Moro Ojomo. The 2024 conditional fifth-round pick will become a fourth-round pick if Reagor achieves any of the following benchmarks either in 2022 or 2023:



40 receptions 500 receiving yards 5 touchdowns

In 2022, Reagor had 8 catches for 104 yards and 1 TD, so he did not reach any of those benchmarks.

Obviously, Reagor is a black eye on Howie's draft history, but he did well to at least get something in return for him. Win .

Howie training camp trade record: 10-3-4.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader