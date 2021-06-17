More News:

June 17, 2021

Body found in Bucks County woods prompts homicide investigation

The victim's remains were spotted by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Richland Bucks Homicide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Bucks County Detectives, Richland police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the 500 block of East Pumping Station Road.

Authorities in a rural upper Bucks County are investigating the death of a man whose body was found overnight in a wooded area off a roadway in Richland Township, prosectors said.

Bucks County Detectives reported the man's body was found along the 500 block of East Pumping Station Road. Authorities closed off the road on Thursday as the investigation continued.

Richland Township police detective Sgt. Raymond Alemen said Thursday the unidentified man's body was found around midnight by a Pennsylvania State Trooper who noticed something unusual on the side of the road.

Aleman said it's unclear where the body came from and when it was dumped at the location in Richland Township.

Detectives are interviewing two people who they believe may be involved in case and two vehicles were towed from the area, according to 6ABC

An investigation remains ongoing with Bucks County Detectives, Richland Township police and Pennsylvania State Police.

