June 14, 2021

Philly man wanted for fatally stabbing girlfriend in Atlantic City casino, police say

Prosecutors have charged Frankie Lane, 59, with homicide and weapons offenses

By Michael Tanenbaum
Sharon Whaley, a 57-year-old Philadelphia woman, was fatally stabbed at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on June 11, 2021. Authorities are searching for her boyfriend, Frankie E. Lane, 59, who has been charged with homicide and related offenses.

Investigators are searching for a Philadelphia man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Frankie E. Lane, 59, has been charged with homicide and weapons offenses in the death of Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia. 

Atlantic City police found Whaley's body inside a hotel room after responding to a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds around 9:45 p.m., prosecutors saidAdditional details about the circumstances of the stabbing were not revealed. 

A joint investigation has been launched by police and the major crimes unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Philadelphia police also are assisting in the investigation.

Whaley's autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing or Lane's whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.

