Philly man wanted for fatally stabbing girlfriend in Atlantic City casino, police say

Investigators are searching for a Philadelphia man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Frankie E. Lane, 59, has been charged with homicide and weapons offenses in the death of Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia.

Atlantic City police found Whaley's body inside a hotel room after responding to a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds around 9:45 p.m., prosecutors said. Additional details about the circumstances of the stabbing were not revealed.

A joint investigation has been launched by police and the major crimes unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Philadelphia police also are assisting in the investigation.

Whaley's autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing or Lane's whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.

