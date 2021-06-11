More News:

June 11, 2021

Allentown woman tried to hire undercover cop to kill husband, D.A. says

A confidential informant told police that Claudia Carrion was looking for a hitman, prosecutors say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Allentown Hitman Undercover Street View/Google

An undercover operation led by the vice unit of the Allentown Police Department led to charges against a woman who sought a hitman to kill her husband, whom she claimed had been abusing her, prosecutors say.

An Allentown woman who claimed that her husband was abusing her allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill him, but wound up arranging a deal with an undercover police officer, according to Lehigh County prosecutors.

Claudia F. Carrion, 44, was charged Friday with solicitation to commit homicide after meeting with the police officer on Thursday, authorities said.

A confidential informant told police that Carrion was inquiring about finding a hitman to kill her husband. Allentown police sent a vice unit detective to a meeting with Carrion, who allegedly agreed to pay $4,000 to have her spouse murdered. Carrion couldn't pay all of the money up front, so she gave the detective $100 and told him she would pay weekly $100 installments to cover the balance, prosecutors said.

Authorities took Carrion into custody after the interaction.

Prosecutors did not say whether Carrion's claims of abuse were under investigation.

Carrion was sent to Lehigh County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Allentown Crime Lehigh County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Education

Temple appoints first Black president in university history
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Baptist Temple

Music

Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer
Springsteen on Broadway

Food & Drink

Sabrina's Cafe bringing weekend brunch to the Jersey Shore
Sabrina's Cafe brunch NJ

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved