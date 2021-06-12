West Philly shooting leaves 2 dead, including teenager

Two people were shot and killed in West Philadelphia yesterday, including a 17-year-old boy, according to local authorities.

Police are investigating the shooting, which took place just before 2 p.m. in the 5500 block of Arch Street.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found two men with several shot wounds. One man, between the ages of 18 and 23, had been shot five times across the body, and a 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen and leg, 6ABC reported.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they later died, police said.

The Philadelphia Police are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made so far, FOX29 reported.

Authorities are unsure if the shooting was random or targeted.

This shooting comes one week after members of Philadelphia City Council pushed for the Kenney Administration to funnel more funding into youth anti-violence initiatives.

These initiatives include extending recreation center hours and providing jobs for local youth.