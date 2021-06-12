More News:

June 12, 2021

West Philly shooting leaves 2 dead, including teenager

Police are investigating the shooting and said its unclear if it was targeted or random

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shooting
Philadelphia Shooting Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Two people in West Philadelphia were fatally shot Friday afternoon, one of which was a teenager.

Two people were shot and killed in West Philadelphia yesterday, including a 17-year-old boy, according to local authorities.

Police are investigating the shooting, which took place just before 2 p.m. in the 5500 block of Arch Street.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found two men with several shot wounds. One man, between the ages of 18 and 23, had been shot five times across the body, and a 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen and leg, 6ABC reported.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they later died, police said.

The Philadelphia Police are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made so far, FOX29 reported

Authorities are unsure if the shooting was random or targeted.

This shooting comes one week after members of Philadelphia City Council pushed for the Kenney Administration to funnel more funding into youth anti-violence initiatives.

These initiatives include extending recreation center hours and providing jobs for local youth.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shooting Philadelphia Gun Crime Shooting Death West Philadelphia West Philly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 3 win over Hawks
Simmons-Korkmaz-Young_061221_usat

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Investigations

Were Ted Bundy's first murders at the Jersey Shore? Decades later, unsolved case still has ominous links
Bundy Jersey Shore

Food & Drink

Wildwood's Shamrock Beef and Ale closes after 80 years in business
Shamrock Wildwood closes

Food & Drink

Sabrina's Cafe bringing weekend brunch to the Jersey Shore
Sabrina's Cafe brunch NJ

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved